'Career Killers/ Career Builders' is About Choices That Have Everlasting Impact

John Crossman's Much-Anticipated Book Every Millennial Should Read Now Available on Amazon

-- An eye-opening book that helps young professionals and college students reach their potential by avoiding the most dangerous life choices that can cause them to ruin their careers is now available in paperback and onlineAuthor and lecturer John Crossman shares his expertise and insight based from his most requested speech,In "Career Killer/Career Builders" Crossman brings the depth of his personal and professional experience that transcends professions and lifestyles to the surface.As president of one of the largest retail leasing, management and investment sales firms in the Southeast, Crossman's guidance and insight comes from leadership in one of the nation's most people oriented industries - commercial real estate."From my personal experience on a national level, there is a need for additional training resources for the millennials on the core aspects of being a professional. Our goal is to help them lead a healthy and successful life," noted Crossman.From personally mentoring students at universities and colleges across the country to creating an unparalleled opportunity for advancement and training within Crossman & Company to an unwavering commitment to diversity in the industry, Crossman's "Career Killers/ Career Builders" is the culmination of best-practice and bad-idea examples and anecdotes for over two decades of first-hand knowledge and experience.Written in clear, concise language, chapters offer an inspiring exploration of an insider's view on how to prepare for conferences and networking. The book is an invaluable resource for students, young professionals, as well as the people that employ them.Real world lessons learned from "Career Killers/Career Builders" are gleaned from John and his brother Scott building Crossman & Company into one of the industries most respected and thriving commercial real estate firms. Crossman & Company does commercial real estate in eight states.List Price: $15.95137 pagesISBN-10: 1946928003ISBN-13: 978-1946928009John M. Crossman is a nationally recognized writer, panelist and lecturer on successful careers. In addition, he is a mentor and a passionate advocate for young professionals. Mentoring students at universities and colleges throughout the Southeast, John is a sought after expert offering insight on student advancement and professional and personal success. John is President of Crossman & Company, a regional commercial real estate company based in Orlando. He is married and has two daughters.FOR MORE INFORMATION: