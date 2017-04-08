 
April 2017





PODS® Lexington Helps Declutter Homes with "Clear the Clutter" Contest

 
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- As realtors, real estate agents and brokers know, all homes for sale need curb appeal, but it's what's inside that'll help it sell quicker and at a higher profit. It's estimated that more than 300,000 people move within the U.S. each year. A recent survey by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corp found staged homes spent half the time on the market than non-staged homes and sold for more than six percent above asking price.

"Home staging is an incredibly important part of selling a home," said Ken Kocon, General Manager of PODS Lexington. "PODS moving containers offer the best, most flexible solution to all that clutter that can get in the way of a beautiful house showing."

This Spring, PODS is partnering with AM Abodes and Mix 94.5, Rewind 105.5 and 104.5 The Cat to help one lucky winner "Clear the Clutter" to make their home more attractive to potential buyers. "If you are looking to stage a home for sale or just want help creating a more comfortable space to live in, this contest is fun for everyone, said Kocon.

Local Lexington residents can enter the "Clear the Clutter Contest" by submitting a photo or short description of their most cluttered room to http://mymix945.iheart.com/contests/enter-online/pods-cle.... The grand prize winner will receive 6 hours of organizing and staging services by AM Adobes and 60 days of free storage courtesy of PODS Lexington.

Audra Meekins of AM Abodes offers tips for staging, "Before you put your home on the market, first clear the household's everyday clutter to help open up the space. Whether staging your home for sale, or redesigning your space to feel more like a model home, decluttering and organizing is the first step."

-  Declutter: Allow prospective buyers to see more of the home and less of what's stacked up in it. When clutter is cleared and a home is staged beautifully, it helps potential buyers imagine themselves in the space.

-  Remove Half From the Property: As HGTV notes, when professional stagers prep a home for market, they often whisk away as much as half the owner's furnishings, and the house looks much bigger for it.

-  Transform Rooms: Once you have spaces opened up from junk, rearrange furniture accordingly. Organize furniture, artwork, or other memorabilia in the visually appealing coordination of threes. If there's more than three, consider storing items.

-  Focus on the Kitchen and Bathrooms: They have a lot to do with the resale value of your home. Replace vinyl flooring, refinish wood floors, or lay new tile for the maximum return on your investment.

PODS moving and storage methods provide cost-effective ways to stage and sell homes:

n  Accessibility – PODS will drop off a container and store it when filled.

n  Storage of Clutter – On-site or off-site storage of all those large or unruly household items. Clear houses, yard, and other living spaces of personal items so the house structure shines through.

n  Flexible Solutions – By storing items for staging with PODS, there's the additional benefit of the container already being pre-packed and ready to move to the next house.

n  Help In Between Homes – Often times a family will sell their house prior to closing on their new home. With a PODS container, they can store their belongings until they are ready to move to their next home, and bridge the previously stressful gap between homes.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 600,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 160,000 PODS containers in service.

