Lennar Bay Area Nominated for 12 Excellence in Home Building Awards

Lennar's Avenue One in San Jose was nominated for four awards.

Valerie Sheets

-- The Building Industry Association of Bay Area hosts their Excellence in Home Building Awards every Spring, and this year Lennar Bay Area was nominated 12 times in their Marketing and Design category. The Avenue One, Irongate, Westport Village and Waterstone were all nominated communities. The 2017 Excellence in Home Building Awards event will take place on Friday, April 21 at the San Francisco Marriott hotel."We are so thrilled to be nominated for so many awards again this year," said Morgan Sterling, Marketing Manager for Lennar Bay Area. "We're also very proud to have some of our associates nominated for individual honors."Lennar.com was nominated for Best Website by a Builder or Associate. Avenue One, the San Jose-based masterplan, received four nominations. It was nominated for Best Sales or Leasing Office, Best Landscape Design, Community of the Year – Attached and the Residence Three model at Ellington at Avenue One was nominated for Best Interior Merchandising of an Attached Model larger than 2,000 square feet.Westport Village also received two nominations. The Residence Three model there was nominated for Best Interior Merchandising of an Attached Model under 2,000 square feet. Westport Village was also nominated for Multifamily Community of the Year.Two Lennar Bay Area communities were nominated for Best Architectural Design Detached under 2,500 square feet, with Waterstone Residence Three and Wexford at Irongate's Residence Three.Additionally, three individual associates from Lennar Bay Area were nominated for solo awards: Scott Johnson was nominated for Sales Professional of the Year, German Gallegos was nominated for Customer Service Representative of the Year and Michael Huarte was nominated for Superintendent of the Year.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.