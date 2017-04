ProEx Physical Therapy promotes Tony Haddad to Education Coordinator

ProEx Tony Haddad

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine is pleased to announce that Tony Haddad has been promoted to Education Coordinator.In this role, Haddad, who joined ProEx in 2013, will assist with the administrative organization of the growing education program at the practice, while continuing to serve as an Exercise Technician in the Waltham and Woburn, Massachusetts locations.A resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, Haddad graduated from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell with a Bachelor's of Science in Exercise Physiology, along with a minor in Nutrition. In addition to working for ProEx, he is a Strength and Conditioning Coach and Personal Trainer to a wide variety of athletes. He is currently working on becoming a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, and has plans to pursue a Master's degree and Doctoral degree in the near future."It's a pleasure to announce Tony's promotion," said Mike Severo, Chief Operating Officer of ProEx. "His energy, amazing work ethic and commitment to our organization and the clients we serve is consistently demonstrated;Tony is a fine representative of the ProEx mission and values."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly, Waltham, North Andover, and Arlington MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com