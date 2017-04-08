 
Young Dro releases a new single "Basqquiat"

The Vibe and metaphors lives up to the Young Dro's track record of being great.
 
 
Basqquiat
Basqquiat
ATLANTA - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip-hop artist Young Dro has given anticipating fans a timeless gift with his single 'Basqquiat.' The song, featuring London Jae is now available on SoundCloud.com. This amazing southern rapper has such a consistency for hit singles, the fans could not expect nothing less than the best. After having set the South rap world on fire with his brilliant wordplay and ability to entertain, Dro tells the story of the rise of Djuan Hart with his Young Dro Revamped movement.

The creation of "Basqquiat is inspired by the art of music with the thought process of hearing Dro where he wanted to be musically. The record is not the norm for Dro yet it demonstrates his versatility and growth in his love of music.

Atlanta 's top radio stations welcomed the record with open arms as the fans listened in to hear the highly anticipated new music. The exclusive release went to Hot 107.9 in Atlanta Georgia and Young Dro spoke about preparing for tour with TI and Hustle Gang titled "TI Presents Hustle Gang" beginning April 26th 2017 and "Basqquiat" is definitely going to make its mark on this tour.

SoundCloud Music link: https://soundcloud.com/user-444437103/young-dro-ft-london...

For up to date information on music, shows and merchandise, follow Young Dro on Instagram and twitter @Dropolo

For press inquiries contact publicist:  Mimi Carpenter (347) 962-7509

Shante Traynham (818) 471-3466

Contact E-mail Mimi@Eyelashvizion.com / Shante@Eyelashvizion.com

Management: Ciara Elle (404) 736-4440 Youngdrorevamped@gmail.com

Young Dro Revamped
***@eyelashvizion.com
