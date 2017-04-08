News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Young Dro releases a new single "Basqquiat"
The Vibe and metaphors lives up to the Young Dro's track record of being great.
The creation of "Basqquiat is inspired by the art of music with the thought process of hearing Dro where he wanted to be musically. The record is not the norm for Dro yet it demonstrates his versatility and growth in his love of music.
Atlanta 's top radio stations welcomed the record with open arms as the fans listened in to hear the highly anticipated new music. The exclusive release went to Hot 107.9 in Atlanta Georgia and Young Dro spoke about preparing for tour with TI and Hustle Gang titled "TI Presents Hustle Gang" beginning April 26th 2017 and "Basqquiat" is definitely going to make its mark on this tour.
SoundCloud Music link: https://soundcloud.com/
For up to date information on music, shows and merchandise, follow Young Dro on Instagram and twitter @Dropolo
For press inquiries contact publicist: Mimi Carpenter (347) 962-7509
Shante Traynham (818) 471-3466
Contact E-mail Mimi@Eyelashvizion.com / Shante@Eyelashvizion.com
Management: Ciara Elle (404) 736-4440 Youngdrorevamped@
Contact
Eyelash Vizion
***@eyelashvizion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse