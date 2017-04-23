News By Tag
A Powerful Musical Program That Honors Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Northshore Concert Band is pleased to announce Giving Voice to the Silenced, a powerful musical program that tells a story of vitality, loss, contemplation and possibility.
Highlights include a specially constructed and memorable "Remembrance Suite" that includes John Williams' dramatic Theme from Schindler's List, Jack Stamps' Scenes from Terezin which is based on the poems of Ava Scholsova and Fronta Bas, both of whom died in the Auschwitz concentration camp, and Francis McBeths' beautiful and intense Kaddish.
Also included is Lawrence Siegels' Kaddish Suite which honors the survivors of the Holocaust and rejoices in their spirit. The Houston Examiner describes Kaddish Suite as a "Sweet, shocking, melancholy, uplifting, horrific, and finally, powerfully triumphant."
The program also features two works by acclaimed American composer David Maslanka. One of his works, California, premiered February 13, 2016 by the California All-State Wind Symphony and was conducted by Northshore Concert Band Conductor and Artistic Director Dr. Mallory Thompson. In his description of California Maslanka says, "Music lets us dream, and in that dream is the possibility of a new world, one in which humans live in harmony, within themselves, with all other people, with all other species, with the planet…our dreams start somewhere, let our music making be that place."
Maslankas' A Child's Garden of Dreams was commissioned by and dedicated to Northshore Concert Band founder John P. Paynter, his wife Marietta Paynter and the Northwestern University Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Composed in the summer of 1981, it premiered on February 26, 1982 by the Northwestern University Symphonic Wind Ensemble conducted by John P. Paynter. Northshore Concert Band will perform A Child's Garden of Dreams at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall at Northwestern University in Evanston where it was first performed 35 years ago.
The Northshore Concert Band performs the third concert of its 61st season on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, Northwestern University; 50 Arts Circle Drive in Evanston, Illinois. Conducted by Artistic Director Mallory Thompson, the program is entitled Giving Voice to the Silenced.
Program highlights will include:
• Wedding Dance – Jacques Press/arr. Herbert Johnston/ed. Frederick Fennell
• A specially constructed "Remembrance Suite" including
- Scenes from Terezin – Jack Stamp - Theme from Schindler's List – John Williams
- Kaddish Suite – Lawrence Siegel - Kaddish – Francis McBeth
• California – David Maslanka
• A Child's Garden of Dreams – David Maslanka
• Jupiter – Gustav Holst/arr. Clark McAlister/ed. Alfred Reed
About Northshore Concert Band:
The Northshore Concert Band has brought music to the Chicago metropolitan area for 61 years. Performing up to 15 concerts a year and reaching over 20,000 people annually, the NCB's season includes a four-concert subscription series, educational outreach programs at area schools, summer concerts, and professional band festivals and conferences. They are deeply rooted in the concept of "community" and in encouraging involvement in music for people at all stages of life. Part of their mission is to foster and promote wind music and the adult band concept and to assist in the music education of young people. Northshore Concert Band's engaging music education programs demonstrate to younger musicians that there are opportunities for them to play and enjoy their instruments their entire lives, regardless of whether they choose a musical vocation.
About our Artistic Director and Conductor Dr. Mallory Thompson:
Dr. Mallory Thompson is one of the most dynamic and respected conductors in the nation. She is the director of bands, professor of music, coordinator of the conducting program, and holds the John W. Beattie Chair of Music at Northwestern University. In 2003 she was named a Charles Deering McCormick Professor of Teaching Excellence. Dr. Thompson conducts the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, teaches graduate and undergraduate conducting, and administers all aspects of the band program. She has taught conducting to hundreds of undergraduate students, graduate students, and professional educators. She has appeared as a conductor or clinician at College Band Directors National Association conventions, the Midwest Clinic, the Interlochen Arts Academy, numerous state music conventions, and the Aspen Music Festival. In addition to conducting all-state ensembles throughout the United States, she has had professional engagements as guest conductor with the United States Air Force Band, the United States Army Band "Pershing's Own," the United States Army Field Band, the United States Coast Guard Band, the United States Navy Band, the West Point Band, the Dallas Wind Symphony, Symphony Silicon Valley, the Detroit Chamber Winds and Strings, Monarch Brass Ensemble, and Banda Sinfônica in Sao Pãulo, Brazil. Thompson has recorded four albums with the Northwestern University Symphonic Wind Ensemble on the Summit Records label. She is celebrating her 11th anniversary as full-time Artistic Director of the Northshore Concert Band.
Concert Information:
Giving Voice to the Silenced (http://www.northshoreband.org/
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 3:00 pm
Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, Northwestern University, 50 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston, Illinois
Ticket Information:
Individual concert tickets are $20 each, seniors $15, students/children $10.
Tickets are available in advance or at the box office on the day of the concert.
The box office opens at 2:00 pm on the day of the concert.
To make these unforgettable performances accessible for music lovers of all ages we offer special group rates to groups of 10 or more. Call us at 847-432-2263 to customize your group ticket package today!
For More Information:
Visit www.northshoreband.org or call (847) 432-2263
info@northshoreband.org (mailto:info@
