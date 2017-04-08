 
Shermco Industries' Joel McDaniel to Speak at Houston Electrical Ispector's Meeting

HOUSTON - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Joel McDaniel, PE, senior electrical engineer at Shermco Industries, will present an overview, "Power System Studies," at the International Association of Electrical Inspectors Texas Gulf Coast chapter meeting on April 19, 2017 from 6-8 PM.  Held at the Houston Permitting Center, 1002 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77002, this event, open to anyone with an interest in electrical safety, is focused on the educational needs of electrical inspection professionals, contractors and students pursuing careers in the electrical construction industry.

McDaniel is a Texas licensed master electrician, a registered professional engineer and a NETA certified level 4 test technician with wide experience in the electrical industry. In his presentation, particular attention will be given to the importance of having access to quality data prior to performing short circuit and arc flash hazard calculations.

"Joel is a great asset to Shermco and we always encourage our technical experts to volunteer to help grow the technical and safety skills of our industry," said Jason Greer, Shermco Industries vice-president of business development.

   For more information, visit https://www.iaei.org/web/texasgulfcoast

ABOUT SHERMCO

Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit: http://www.shermco.com

Contact
Kevin Alewine
972-793-5523
***@shermco.com
Source:Shermco Industries
