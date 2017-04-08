 
Duane Finney
Rhonda Finney
Real Estate
* Real Estate
* Bradenton
  Florida
  United States
Duane and Rhonda Finney Once Again Earn Chairman's Club Award

Duane and Rhonda Finney of The Finney Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group Recognized for Performance
 
 
BRADENTON, Fla. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- BRADENTON, FLORIDA – Duane and Rhonda Finney of The Finney Team at RE/MAX Alliance Group once again have earned the distinguished RE/MAX Chairman's Club Award, which recognizes the highest producing RE/MAX associates based on performance.  In 2016, the Chairman's Club Award was presented to fewer than 2 percent of all active RE/MAX agents worldwide.

         "It's a tremendous honor to have received this prestigious award," stated Duane Finney.  "Rhonda and I are fully committed to our clients and thank them sincerely for their support and referrals each year.  Our goal is to supply unmatched service to each and every client."

         With more than 26 years of full-time real estate sales and marketing experience, the Finneys specialize in residential and new-home construction located in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island and Sarasota, Florida. They can be reached at (941) 224-5005 or (941) 224-5015, or via email at Duane@FinneyTeam.com and Ronda@FinneyTeam.com. For more information, please visit http://www.finneyteam.com.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. The company ranks #7 in the country and #15 in the world among RE/MAX offices based on transactions. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers complete residential and commercial real estate solutions.

     Over 100,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of nearly 100 countries. Nobody sells more real estate than RE/MAX.

Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
Source:The Finney Team
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
