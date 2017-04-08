 
April 2017





Start Spreadin' The News: Stokes Opens In Midtown Manhattan

Full-Service Marketing Agency Providing Public Outreach Efforts on New NY Bridge and LIRR Opens Office in NYC
 
 
Spread the Word
NEW YORK - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- NEW YORK, NY. – Stokes Creative Group, Inc., a certified woman-owned business (WBE/DBE/SBE/WBENC), is proud to announce that they have opened their newest office location in the heart of the business district in midtown Manhattan at 112 West 34th Street, 18th floor; mere blocks away from several of their long-time transportation and construction industry clientele, as well as in the shadow of the iconic Empire State Building and Penn Station.

"We have been proudly partnering with the biggest and best transportation agencies and construction firms in New York for many, many years," said President Joanne Stokes. "To better serve our clientele, we've decided to move several of our talented New York staff members into the heart of New York City to be closer to the incredible companies we do business with—it's a great opportunity and we're simply thrilled about the location."

While the New York location will focus on growth in their public outreach and construction support services, Stokes anticipates additional service development by continuing to put their clients first in all they do.  Services directly handled in the NY office include public outreach and public relations; website and graphic design; and content development, all backed by the full support of the additional three locations when needed.

About Stokes Creative Group, Inc.

Stokes Creative Group, Inc., is a full-service marketing firm with more than 30 years in business, specializing in the transportation and construction industries. Their diverse creative expertise allows them to provide unique approaches to achieve clients' specific business objectives. Additionally, their goal is helping clients tell inspirational stories of success and triumph, setting them apart from the competition and ultimately growing their business.

Stokes is as unique as their clientele, and has had the pleasure of working directly with industry leaders. They have offices throughout the East Coast including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida.

For more information, please visit their website at http://www.stokescg.com.

Chris Stokes, Vice President
6098598400
***@stokescg.com
