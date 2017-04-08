An African Star is born -DJ Rachael is pioneering the entertainment industry

DJ Rachael

-- Music as we all know has solidified our global communities with great ambassadors, Pioneers, Entertainers, Fanbases and an economic revolution in the industry. One intriguing aspect is the dynamic contribution of DJs and Entertainers who are far the "machine" in the industry from all corners of the globe. One particular demographic on the horizon is Africa with several prominent Entertainers and DJs enjoying success particularly the East African region. One rising star is DJ Rachael from Kampala Uganda who started blazing trails since she first picked up a micphone in the mid 90s as a junior. Starting out at Club Pulsations and Club Silk in Kampala, she soon switched to the turntables and never looked back. She is an all round Dj leaning towards EDM/house/Afro.Straight out of representing Uganda as one of only two DJs from Africa at the WORLD MUSIC EXPO (WOMEX2016) in Santiago, Spain, in 2016 she celebrated 20 years of rocking parties, clubs and festivals across the East African region and beyond with a party of her own aptly named the Rapture Warehouse Party, which featured Dj Ena Lind from Mint Berlin, Germany and on many more like the Milege International Music Festival, Bayimba, DoaDoa, Nordic Event and Nyege Nyege International Music Festivals as one of the headlining acts.She recently featured Resident Advisor's number one DJ, The Black Madonna under her new collective Femme Electronic project in Kampala Dec 2016 and did a return exchange playing at the Smart Bar Chicago USA with the Black Madonna again early 2017, where she left an indelible mark of her own. In collaboration with Smirnoff and Vice Media, DJ Rachael and the Black Madonna featured in an empowering documentary released on Women's day 2017 "Women Equalizing Music" which seeks to level the ground on women headliners on major festivals around the world.A phenomenal DJ, performer, MC and producer, Rachael is also a leading member of the much touted Santuri Safari (East Africa) crew, founder of Femme Electronic-a movement to support female DJs and electronic music producers supported by Goethe Zentrum and Santuri. She's appeared on the BBC, worked with numerous international organizations raising awareness on vital local issues, and remains a true party rocker extraordinaire. Mixing up styles from across the world effortlessly, Rachael has pioneered a 'melting pot' style in Uganda that has enraptured audiences over and over. Her mixes feature her own edits, fresh productions and remixes alongside hand picked bangers and homegrown vibes. She has also featured on the exclusive Blankets and Wines Smirnoff sponsored Party. Headlining Bayimba Festival in 2015, she brought the house down, pulled out all stops on the Nyege Nyege International Festival, Jinja Uganda 2015, Sondeka Festival Nairobi; she is now set to show the rest of the world why they call her "the undisputed".This amazing young lady is on fire. One of the most humble artists out there, she is inspirational in her approach to deliver unforgettable dance experiences where all are touched and moved to feel the music.http://www.facebook.com/djrachael www.mixcrate.com/4raynsom