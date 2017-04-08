News By Tag
An African Star is born -DJ Rachael is pioneering the entertainment industry
She recently featured Resident Advisor's number one DJ, The Black Madonna under her new collective Femme Electronic project in Kampala Dec 2016 and did a return exchange playing at the Smart Bar Chicago USA with the Black Madonna again early 2017, where she left an indelible mark of her own. In collaboration with Smirnoff and Vice Media, DJ Rachael and the Black Madonna featured in an empowering documentary released on Women's day 2017 "Women Equalizing Music" which seeks to level the ground on women headliners on major festivals around the world.
A phenomenal DJ, performer, MC and producer, Rachael is also a leading member of the much touted Santuri Safari (East Africa) crew, founder of Femme Electronic-a movement to support female DJs and electronic music producers supported by Goethe Zentrum and Santuri. She's appeared on the BBC, worked with numerous international organizations raising awareness on vital local issues, and remains a true party rocker extraordinaire. Mixing up styles from across the world effortlessly, Rachael has pioneered a 'melting pot' style in Uganda that has enraptured audiences over and over. Her mixes feature her own edits, fresh productions and remixes alongside hand picked bangers and homegrown vibes. She has also featured on the exclusive Blankets and Wines Smirnoff sponsored Party. Headlining Bayimba Festival in 2015, she brought the house down, pulled out all stops on the Nyege Nyege International Festival, Jinja Uganda 2015, Sondeka Festival Nairobi; she is now set to show the rest of the world why they call her "the undisputed".
This amazing young lady is on fire. One of the most humble artists out there, she is inspirational in her approach to deliver unforgettable dance experiences where all are touched and moved to feel the music.
