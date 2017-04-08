News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axalta Showcases Colorful, Durable Imron Elite Coatings at ExpoCam
Axalta's innovative color research scientists developed Imron Elite coatings in more than 26,000 solid, metallic and pearl color formulas. Designed to provide colorful, tough and durable performance, Imron Elite is the paint of choice for six of the seven major Class 8 truck manufacturers in North America.
"Axalta's Imron Elite products are ideal for fleet owners, operators, dealers and repair facilities who require industry-leading corrosion protection, outstanding gloss and color retention, and expect the best color match every time," said Richard Cecchini, Axalta North America East Zone Sales Manager. "Vehicle owners can maintain and repair fleets with the same premium quality Imron product that is used on the OEM production line."
ExpoCam is one of the largest trucking industry trade shows in Canada. Exhibitors travel from throughout North America and overseas to showcase trucks, trailers, equipment and services for the professional trucking industry. As a forum for attendees to build their professional network, ExpoCam also provides opportunities to learn about the newest industry technology and trends.
For more information about Axalta's premium line of Imron Elite coatings, stop by Axalta booth #5027 at ExpoCam.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 13,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Janine Little
***@axaltacs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse