Stage Fund's Blue Cod Technologies is into the Growth Stage and Closing Deals

 
 
DENVER - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Stage Fund's portfolio company Blue Cod Technologies out of Marlborough, MA is steadily growing their customer base and is pleased to announce a significant partnership with American Integrity Insurance.

"When our customers experience a loss, our goal is to provide them with timely and efficient service to help them get back on the road to recovery as quickly as possible," said Jon Ritchie, American Integrity Insurance Executive Vice President. "Partnering with Blue Cod positions us to provide the best possible claims experience to our customers in their greatest time of need. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with Blue Cod."

With the help of Stage Fund, Blue Cod has undergone a complete restructuring with it's core technology, administration, marketing & sales, & executive leadership. Through this and the stabilization of the customer base, cost reductions, and a focus on profitability, the company is now profitable and well into their growth stage.

The timing is perfect for Blue Cod's growth stage as the insurance industry buckles down to focus on their bottom line in order to increase their efforts through the use of technology. Demands of the industry will require that insurance companies outsource non-core functions such as rate, quote, issue polices, print & distribution, policy management, First Notice of Loss (FNOL), customer service calls, etc. Blue Cod provides this and more to some of the largest insurance providers today. Visit http://www.bluecod.com for more information.

About Stage Fund

The Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth and can benefit from our operational and capital approach. The Stage Fund targets companies with a core business, products or services, revenue, strong customer relationships, and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. For more information, please visithttp://www.thestagefund.com.

About Blue Cod Technologies, Inc.
Blue Cod Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of Strategic Outsourcing Solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) industry and addresses the support and technology needs of start-up, SMB and enterprise-class carriers in the Earthquake, Homeowner, Auto, Farm owners and Commercial Package markets. Blue Cod's team of experienced insurance, technology and implementation specialists deliver high-end insurance services at a lower operational and capital expense than can be achieved through an organization's internal staff. Blue Cod Technologies offers customers the ability to create customized solutions or take advantage of specialized programs such as High-Risk or State Assigned Auto, Coastal Homeowner, FAIR Plan Process and Earthquake coverage. For more information, please visit http://www.bluecod.com     or follow us on our Twitter, @BlueCodTech.

Click to Share