Acmeware achieves 100% submission success for CMS Quality Programs

-- Acmeware has reached another significant milestone with our OneView Hospital Quality and Physician Quality reporting, validation and submission product.We are excited to announce that we have successfully completed all submissions of Electronic Clinical Quality Measures (eCQM) for Meaningful Use, PQRS for MEDITECH acute care and ambulatory services, Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR) and The Joint Commission ORYX® Performance Measure programs using the OneView Hospital and Physician Quality reporting product.2016 marked the first year CMS required hospitals to report 4 or more eCQMs for Hospital Inpatient Quality Reporting (IQR). Our clients avoided the Market Basket Update (MBU) financial penalties of 25% for IQR and 75% for Meaningful Use by satisfying the submission requirements. Organizations not able to successfully satisfy all of the IQR requirements are penalized through the annual Market Basket Update (MBU) through their Diagnosis-Related Group (DRG) reimbursements.As a Quality Measures vendor, Acmeware is expected to perform extensive data quality validation testing and address issues as part of the quarterly submission requirements. We are required to adhere to strict compliance criteria with eCQM data to guarantee the QRDA Category 1 files (Hospital Clinical Data) accurately match what hospitals are capturing. Further validation requires aggregate electronic population (ePop) files to be reported from OneView to The CMS and The Joint Commission in order to confirm the Hospital Clinical Data being reported is accurate. We perform intensive integrity checking prior to production submissions and guarantee the accuracy of the population details and totals.Our clients avoided the automatic PQRS and Value-Based Payment Modifier (VM) penalties by satisfying submission requirements. Each client is provided a measure analysis scorecard with each measure scored and ranked by high quality, average quality and low quality allowing clients maximize Value Modifier scoring, potentially maximizing reimbursement dollars. Services including clinical workflow analysis, clinical documentation improvement and nomenclature mapping assure that organizations thoroughly understand and accurately report measures. This creates opportunity to optimize Value-Based Payment Modifier (VM) Quality of Care composite scoring as we transition to the new value-base care reimbursement model with Medicare Access & CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). Acmeware continues to lead the way in clinical quality measure reporting and remains committed to working hospitals and physicians as they prepare for MACRA and MIPS this year.In addition, this year we reduced our client's financial costs associated with reporting individually for multiple CMS programs by aligning reporting requirements and streamlining their reporting efforts. For our Hospital Quality clients, we aligned Clinical Quality Measure reporting requirements across multiple programs to report quality data only once for Meaningful Use, IQR and ORYX. For our Physician Quality clients, we aligned Clinical Quality Measure reporting requirements across multiple programs to report quality data only once for PQRS and Meaningful Use.Trust is an important factor in determining an eCQM vendor partnership. As a trusted partner in Quality Reporting, Acmeware takes the responsibility of submitting eCQM measures to CMS through QualityNet. Reporting vendors are not required to submit eCQM data, however, Acmeware offers to submit this data on behalf of all its partners at no cost as a value-added, concierge service.This accomplishment demonstrates our commitment to quality reporting and why healthcare organizations are partnering with Acmeware to improve care quality and outcomes by using OneView as a single integrated quality reporting platform. Acmeware helps organizations prepare and transition from Chart Abstraction in order to optimize their resources by spending less time manually curating the Chart Abstracted data and having more time spend more time on patient outcomes and hospital processes.Acmeware, Inc. provides consulting services, training, products, and custom software solutions that assist clients in realizing the maximum benefit from their MEDITECH Data Repository (DR) application, including the ability to integrate third party data. Acmeware's OneView application provides comprehensive reporting, validation, and data submission for CMS and The Joint Commission quality programs. We are a service-oriented company working in partnership with our DR clients to leverage the latest technologies, and to transform disparate raw data to knowledge, thereby enabling the and delivery of valuable insight to healthcare organizations. Acmeware's dedicated focus on DR related services allows us to provide solutions that are innovative, efficient, accurate, and affordable.