 
News By Tag
* 3d Printing
* Additive Manufacturing
* Reverse Engineering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lake Mary
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Publishes Free Downloadable CAD Models to Website

Available to the public, NeoMetrix Technologies has added multiple CAD models for download on its website, 3dscanningservices.net.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
3d Printing
Additive Manufacturing
Reverse Engineering

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Lake Mary - Florida - US

Subject:
Products

LAKE MARY, Fla. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Today,NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced immediate availability of free downloadable CAD models on its website. These files are available to anyone who visits the site and provides their email address and company. The files can be used as samples for CAD modeling. NeoMetrix is a leading provider of 3D scanning, 3D printing, reverse engineering, rapid prototyping and computer aided inspection products and services in the south east United States. The files made available for download were all produced by the company's engineers in their various case studies.

Some of the free sample files include:

Megaraptor Claw Color Scan:  This full color data set was scanned withe the Creaform GoScan 20.  The data is highly accurate, and contains the color information from the original artifact.  This model is suitable for 3D visualization as well as 3D printing.

AR-10 Rifle:  This data set contains the original scan data, captured with the HandyScan 700, as well as a Solidworks model generated from the scanned data using Xtract 3D software.  The solid model is native Solidworks with the complete model history, and can be used for the design and development of external accessories.  No internal data is included with this file, so there is no risk of nefarious individuals fabricating a working rifle from this file.

Gator Skull Mesh:  This data file was generated using the HandyScan 700 on an actual alligator skull.  The model is watertight, and suitable for 3D printing.  The file was also used for the development of a 3D printed mounting system to display this fine trophy.  A case study on the project is posted in www.3dscanningservices.net.

About NeoMetrix:

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net) is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.

For more information on NeoMetrix Technologies' Products and Services:
·         Contact NeoMetrix

o   admin@neometrixtech.com

o   (888) 696-7226

·         Visit their website

o   http://3dscanningservices.net/contact/

 NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and NeoMetrix Technologies' Products and Services are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@neometrixtech.com Email Verified
Tags:3d Printing, Additive Manufacturing, Reverse Engineering
Industry:Engineering
Location:Lake Mary - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share