News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Publishes Free Downloadable CAD Models to Website
Available to the public, NeoMetrix Technologies has added multiple CAD models for download on its website, 3dscanningservices.net.
Some of the free sample files include:
Megaraptor Claw Color Scan: This full color data set was scanned withe the Creaform GoScan 20. The data is highly accurate, and contains the color information from the original artifact. This model is suitable for 3D visualization as well as 3D printing.
AR-10 Rifle: This data set contains the original scan data, captured with the HandyScan 700, as well as a Solidworks model generated from the scanned data using Xtract 3D software. The solid model is native Solidworks with the complete model history, and can be used for the design and development of external accessories. No internal data is included with this file, so there is no risk of nefarious individuals fabricating a working rifle from this file.
Gator Skull Mesh: This data file was generated using the HandyScan 700 on an actual alligator skull. The model is watertight, and suitable for 3D printing. The file was also used for the development of a 3D printed mounting system to display this fine trophy. A case study on the project is posted in www.3dscanningservices.net.
About NeoMetrix:
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)
For more information on NeoMetrix Technologies' Products and Services:
· Contact NeoMetrix
o admin@neometrixtech.com
o (888) 696-7226
· Visit their website
o http://3dscanningservices.net/
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and NeoMetrix Technologies' Products and Services are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Conor Kavanaugh
NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.
***@neometrixtech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse