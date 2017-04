NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. Publishes Free Downloadable CAD Models to Website

Available to the public, NeoMetrix Technologies has added multiple CAD models for download on its website, 3dscanningservices.net.

Conor Kavanaugh

NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

-- Today,NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. announced immediate availability of free downloadable CAD models on its website. These files are available to anyone who visits the site and provides their email address and company. The files can be used as samples for CAD modeling. NeoMetrix is a leading provider of 3D scanning, 3D printing, reverse engineering, rapid prototyping and computer aided inspection products and services in the south east United States. The files made available for download were all produced by the company's engineers in their various case studies.This full color data set was scanned withe the Creaform GoScan 20. The data is highly accurate, and contains the color information from the original artifact. This model is suitable for 3D visualization as well as 3D printing.This data set contains the original scan data, captured with the HandyScan 700, as well as a Solidworks model generated from the scanned data using Xtract 3D software. The solid model is native Solidworks with the complete model history, and can be used for the design and development of external accessories. No internal data is included with this file, so there is no risk of nefarious individuals fabricating a working rifle from this file.This data file was generated using the HandyScan 700 on an actual alligator skull. The model is watertight, and suitable for 3D printing. The file was also used for the development of a 3D printed mounting system to display this fine trophy. A case study on the project is posted in www.3dscanningservices.net NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. (www.3dscanningservices.net)is a leading provider of solutions for rapid product development throughout the southeastern United States, focusing on 3D printing, 3D scanning, reverse engineering and rapid prototyping. NeoMetrix is a value added reseller for SpaceClaim, Creaform and Geomagic Software. NeoMetrix is a licensed distributor of a variety of 3D scanning and printing devices. NeoMetrix also offers engineering consulting and technical services that focus on assisting clients with improving product quality and reducing design cycles.· Contact NeoMetrixo admin@neometrixtech.como (888) 696-7226· Visit their websiteNeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. and NeoMetrix Technologies' Products and Services are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.