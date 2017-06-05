News By Tag
Kingdom Realty opens doors in Power Center in southwest Houston
Joins NAREB's "2 Million New Black Homeowners in 5 Years" national initiative
Kingdom Realty, owned by Houston realtor and managing broker Dorothy Mitchell, hosted an Open House to introduce the firm and its real estate team to the community.
The event featured personal tours of Kingdom Realty's new 1,000 sq. ft office space in the Power Center, educational vendor booths, appetizers and hourly giveaways.
Mitchell and her team are working to promote the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) "2 Million New Black Homeowners in 5 Years" program in an effort to build black wealth through homeownership.
"I have the desire for all African American's who are able and working a full-time job to own their own homes. It may not happen tomorrow, it may not happen in 3 months, but if you stay focused and determined to own a home, we will see it through with you," said Mitchell.
African Americans lag far behind with a national homeownership rate of 41.9 percent compared to 72.2 percent for non-Hispanic Whites, a homeownership and wealth gap that National Association of Real Estate Brokers President Ron Cooper calls "unacceptable."
Joining Mitchell in her quest to educate individuals on the benefits of homeownership are Houston realtor, Lillian Trahan and licensed real estate assistant, Jasmine Carr.
Mitchell has worked in the real estate industry for more than 15 years and looks forward to transitioning her skills and acumen to her new role as broker.
"I have been doing real estate full-time since about 2003, and it seemed to me that I needed to take it to the next level, and specifically to do something for God," said Mitchell, "So I stepped out on faith, did the studying and took the broker's test and here I am six months later with Kingdom Realty.
A graduate of the REALTOR Institute, Mitchell holds numerous industry certifications, including Certified Home Marketing Specialist and Accredited Luxury Home Specialist. But more than titles and accreditations, she possesses a compassionate spirit and heartfelt desire to assist individuals and families in fulfilling their dreams of homeownership.
"With interest rates low and some banks offering no-down payment and no-mortgage insurance programs, the time is now to purchase a home," says Mitchell.
Mitchell's knowledge and understanding of the real estate market paved the way for Houston residents Edward and Sylvia Smith to purchase their first home.
"I thought it was just going to be a dream to get a new house, but she made it a reality. We didn't know anything about buying a home, but she was right there for us," said Sylvia Smith.
Based on their experience, the couple plans to refer other prospective homebuyers and investors to Mitchell for their real estate needs.
Missouri City residents George and Christie Hollins recently closed on their new home and commended Mitchell for her professionalism and dedication.
"Dorothy guided us through the treacherous home buying process and we ended up with a beautiful home," said George Hollins.
Kingdom Realty, located at 12401 S. Post Oak Road, Ste. J, Houston, Texas 77045, serves the Houston, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Pearland and surrounding areas. For more information, prospective homeowners, sellers and investors can call 713-551-8772 or visit http://kingdomrealtyproperties.com.
Dorothy Mitchell
713-551-8772
***@theempowermag.com
