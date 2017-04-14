News By Tag
Annette Rivers and Operation Heal hosts a City-Wide Call to Prayer
Power, Love & Deliverance will hit the City of Newark as Annette Rivers and Operation Heal hosts a City-Wide Call to Prayer. Annette Rivers unveils "the Formula" for change with the If My People Experience in downtown Newark.
Specifically, Operation Heal will host the If My People Experience in Newark, NJ. This If My People Experience is purposed through 2Chonicles 7:14, that announces the people of God have to return themselves back to God in order to see true change and healing in their land. Key city officials, ministries, radio/TV outlets, and community leaders are invited to participate in this experience Operation Heal will perform in the coming months.
Kingdom Talk will have pre-and post event coverage and the If My People Experience will be available for live stream. For more information regarding Operation Heal, please visit: www.operationheal.info and for more information on Annette Rivers, visit her website at:www.annetterivers.comand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
