April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098


Annette Rivers and Operation Heal hosts a City-Wide Call to Prayer

Power, Love & Deliverance will hit the City of Newark as Annette Rivers and Operation Heal hosts a City-Wide Call to Prayer. Annette Rivers unveils "the Formula" for change with the If My People Experience in downtown Newark.
 
NEWARK, N.J. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Annette Rivers is introducing "the formula" to the City of Newark, through her national initiative, Operation Heal. Operation Heal specializes in making efforts to revitalize our nation through community development, empowerment programs and through a holistic approach to groom people for more.

Specifically, Operation Heal will host the If My People Experience in Newark, NJ. This If My People Experience is purposed through 2Chonicles 7:14, that announces the people of God have to return themselves back to God in order to see true change and healing in their land. Key city officials, ministries, radio/TV outlets, and community leaders are invited to participate in this experience Operation Heal will perform in the coming months.

Kingdom Talk will have pre-and post event coverage and the If My People Experience will be available for live stream. For more information regarding Operation Heal, please visit: www.operationheal.info and for more information on Annette Rivers, visit her website at:www.annetterivers.comand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnnetteRiversNY.

https://youtu.be/M4r_kYa_6-8?list=PL99LHvm8WbTUqZz1eiye0FsJvRvhiiXVm



Contact
Annette Rivers
***@annetterivers.com
End
Source:Annette Rivers
Email:***@annetterivers.com Email Verified
Tags:Annetterivers, Operationhealournation, Operationheal
Industry:Event
Location:Newark - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 14, 2017
