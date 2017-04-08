News By Tag
Popular Bathroom Countertop Materials for a High-Traffic Bathroom
Installing bathroom countertops is not as simple as installing fixtures in the bathroom. So, when it comes to a high-traffic bathroom, you have to make an informed decision. Learn about popular bathroom countertop materials and choose the best.
Remember that choosing a bathroom countertop may not be as popular as selecting a kitchen countertop, but it is equally important. Take a look at a few popular bathroom countertops materials that are ideal for high-traffic bathrooms and get ready to make an informed decision:
· Granite
When you want to install a countertop in your master bathroom, consider granite. It is the hero of the countertops materials. It is durable, stain-resistant, attractive and easy-to-maintain. Although expensive, it proves to be an ideal choice in the long run. If you find it out of your budget, consider granite tiles because they are sold at cheap rates.
· Marble
Marble bathroom countertops are the epitome of elegance. Nowadays, marble is not as expensive as it was a couple of years ago. It means you can buy a marble countertop easily for the master bathroom. It is durable and doesn't dent easily. But, the material is porous in nature which makes it susceptible to stains. Also, it requires frequent sealing like granite.
· Manufactured Quartz
When you want to replicate the look of granite or marble, manufactured quartz is the best choice. It is resistant to moisture and bacteria which makes it ideal for bathroom countertops. It doesn't require sealing every couple of months and has better resistance to stains than granite.
· Solid-Surface Materials
With solid-surface materials, you can get the look of natural stone. Also, you will be able to select from a wide-range of colors and beautiful patterns to suit the theme of the bathroom. There are many top brands such as Corian, Staron, Avonite, etc. that offer durable solid-surface countertops. It is easy-to-maintain and can fit any bathroom area. Installing a solid-surface bathroom countertop in a high-traffic bathroom is a good idea because it is non-porous and easy-to-clean.
· Tile
Porcelain or ceramic tiles work best for homeowners looking for bold patterns in the bathroom. Being affordable is one of the advantages of choosing tiles. It means if there is any damage to a couple of tiles, you can replace them without any financial burden. There are several other benefits such as it has high resistance to heat and moisture. Although, remember to choose large tiles to avoid the grout problem.
· Concrete
When you want an inexpensive but durable bathroom countertop material, concrete is the way to go! It can imitate the look of natural stone and you can customize it with the patterns of your choice. You can choose the color and texture as well. But, remember that concrete is porous in nature and you need to seal it regularly.
The List is Endless!
There are many other options such as wood, limestone, glass, stone, and more to help you make a decision. But, do not be in a hurry to choose a popular bathroom countertop material. Understand the need of your family members and your budget before making a decision. Also, consider the theme of the bathroom. If you are installing a bathroom countertop in a beach-house, tiles would be a great option instead of granite. And, if you want an ideal option for your luxurious villa, granite and marble can be your top choices. So, consider several things and take help of an expert bathroom renovation contractor
