New Business Book Summary Available for Million Dollar Maverick

 
 
Million Dollar Maverick
Million Dollar Maverick
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In Million Dollar Maverick, Alan Weiss reveals that the most successful entrepreneurs do not take direction from others; they do what they love and they find a way to sell it. They do not chase money; rather, they attract money by thinking differently, acting decisively, and succeeding quickly. Weiss shares his own entrepreneurial story to help others gain influence, build confidence, and develop the critical thinking skills they need to discover the inside track to rapid success.

Entrepreneurs are successful when they think differently, act decisively, and forge their own, original paths. To become million dollar mavericks, individuals must:

Do what is truly important to their personal and professional well-being instead of following convention and doing the same thing repeatedly.

Strive to make others respect their expertise and skills rather than seek to have others simply like them or consider them to be "popular."

Learn not to be afraid to offer their opinions, innovate, and take controversial actions and positions.

Stay positive by identifying with their results rather than their job titles.

Develop an aura and presence that makes them a subject of interest that others will think about.

Learn to communicate effectively and persuasively.

Subordinate their egos and stay focused both professionally and personally.

Build communities around themselves that offer their members shared experiences, connections, and the ability to get involved.

Strive to live without fear or guilt and adopt the attitude that they are the best in their fields.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
