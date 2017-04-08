 
About the 2017 Jordan Financial &Investment Conference & Expo and Awards

 
AMMAN, Jordan - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- About the 2017 Jordan Financial &Investment Conference & Expo and Awards

The 2017 JFEX Expo will be taking place on the 16th and 17th of May 2017 in Jordan. It is a two-day event for traders, investors, affiliates and brokers from across the world. With the rapidly growing financial markets, we hope this event will provide the know-how about what's moving the markets via a range of free seminars and an exhibition of forex products and services. The JFEX Expo is also a great opportunity for brokers from around the world to promote their online forex trading platforms and get direct access to the most exciting forex markets. Hundreds of attendees are expected at the two-day high-level event.On the occasion of 12th Jordan Forex Expo 2017, it will be honoring new winners for the JOFEX AWARD 2017 - a prestigious award recognizing the industry leaders in Forex. We welcome you to register and share with us!

Register Now: https://goo.gl/forms/7OVkPnJPX1w9ytQ83


#JordanForexExpo (https://www.linkedin.com/search/results/content/?keywords...)

#JFEX#Financial_Award

#JFEX_Award

#AWARD#JORDAN

Media Contact
Afaq Group
Mulham Khashan 00962799141718
00962799141718
mulham@afaqgroupadv.com
Source:Afaq Group
Email:***@afaqgroupadv.com Email Verified
