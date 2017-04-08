News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fuel Center City To Debut Brand New Dining Room, Gives Away Free Smoothies!
Celebrate The Relaunch On April 14 With Free Smoothies from 11:00am to 1:00pm
"After seven years in operation, the time was right to give Fuel Center City a make-over," said Cima. "I want to always give our customers something fresh that would help elevate their guest experience. Our Center City location is at the epicenter of so much hot real estate development - with new apartments and condos going up all around us. I want to bring the Fuel experience to the next level for our loyal customers as well as those prospective new guests. Midtown Village is growing and evolving - and we want to stay on top of the action here."
Renovations at Fuel Center City started last month (March) and will continue through opening weekend. Fuel continues to operate "business as usual" as the renovation work winds down.
While Cima is still going for a casual, colorful and modern vibe in the 1,700 square foot dining room, he wants to take the look to the next level. "Fuel 2.0 I call it," adds Cima. The dining room will feature enhanced lighting, a community table, reclaimed woods, opened up dining spaces, new artwork, more sophisticated design palate and more elaborate design elements. Fuel's new look will still cater to everyone from business people, to neighborhood regulars to those on the go after a workout. Cima's hope is it will also be even more inviting for new residents, larger groups, private parties and extended experiences. All interior design is by Morrissey Design with input from Cima himself.
While guests will see some familiar colors and elements, everything is being stripped down to the basics and being rebuilt with both cosmetic and some structural changes. A summary list of what to expect at Fuel Center City is below:
• Stylish and colorful new chairs, increased variety of seating options
• New tables made with refinished wood
• Addition of a large new community table
• Removal of walls in front of dining room, opening up of both sides of the dining room
• Installation of mood blinds along the entry path into the restaurant
• New Philly-centric artwork
• New Rocky mural
• New window-side seating area
• Custom wall-dressing and refreshed color palette throughout
• Renovated bathrooms on the main level
• New counter and serving area
After renovations are complete, Fuel Center City will feature seating for 72 guests at two and four tops, plus the community table. The renovations will carry over to the upstairs dining room.
"Instead of viewing the upstairs dining room as over-flow space for lunch, I want to use the renovations bring new attention to that space. Look for us to host more student groups, community organizations and private parties/events,"
Fuel Center City will unveil all the changes during a special relaunch weekend - Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16, 2017. Promotions are available at the Fuel Center City location, one per person. Specials to celebrate will include:
• Free Fruit Fuzzion smoothies on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 11:00am to 1:00pm
• Free appetizer (sweet pea, hummus or salsa) with any entree purchase from 5:00pm through close
While Center City patrons will enjoy the new views, customers at all locations will be able to enjoy a new menu program - with new monthly specials coming their way. Starting in April look for at least three menu-additions per month, starting with:
• Fuel Tropical Salad - Mixed Greens, Fresh Mango, Pineapple, Avocado, Red Bell Pepper, Cilantro, Lime in a Honey Dijon Vinaigrette
• Spring Flatbread - Pesto, Roasted Pepper, Balsamic Onion, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula (can add Chicken or Tofu)
• Strawberry Cream Smoothie - Banana, Coconut Milk, Vanilla, Apple, Strawberry
For more information about Fuel, visit www.fuelrechargeyourself.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse