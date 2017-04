New store alert: Gargee Designer's menswear, revamped

By Ravi Gupta, Modern Menswear; check our showroom video : youtube.com/watch?v=fi2gIZHoNGI

gargee store new delhi

Media Contact

Ravi Gupta

9654404747

info@gargee.com Ravi Gupta9654404747

End

-- Gargee Designer's may be a part of the establishment having launched their label 35 years ago but they are still making noise with the launch of their new store in Delhi recently. One of the first few to master tailoring and champion menswear in India — cutting edge suits and crisp achkans — GD combines traditional methods with a modern approach. Ravi Gupta's, perfect taste & an inborn genius for contemporary design has worked GD's way to the next level of concept store in the capital's hip New Friends Colony.Dedicating an entire floor to menswear, the store is an extension of Ravi Gupta — minimal and elegant with edgy details. But unlike other retail experiences where the clothes are the hero and the décor an extension of it, GD's empire is an effortless co-existence. Classy brass installations for accessories, palatial details like pillars, arches in sophisticated wood, mughal inspired frames & huge mirrors, fortified trial section with a dedicated master & sitting space, embroidered sherwanis & bundis in a range of colours - reflect the tale of nostalgia and Indian opulence.Since its launch all men who have visited are overwhelmed by their experience – not just buying brightly coloured sherwanis but also lingering around long enough for the subtle incense in the air & sufi music to soak in completely. As Ravi mentions that "menswear is a growing industry in India today and men are taking an active interest in how they dress and groom themselves. You no longer see their mothers and wives shopping for them. It's a really exciting time to be in the menswear industry and you have a whole section of the population that's waiting to see what you offer. So, drop in at our studio to look dapper!!'' Check out the all new store at 3, Community Centre, New Friends Colony, New Delhi.Gargee Designer'sShop No. 3, 4, 33 & 34, Community Centre,New Friends Colony, New Delhi 110025Phone No.: +91-11-2692 2913Mobile No.:+91-9654404747E-mail: info@gargee.comShowroom video: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=fi2gIZHoNGI Web url: