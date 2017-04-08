News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New store alert: Gargee Designer's menswear, revamped
By Ravi Gupta, Modern Menswear; check our showroom video : youtube.com/watch?v=fi2gIZHoNGI
Dedicating an entire floor to menswear, the store is an extension of Ravi Gupta — minimal and elegant with edgy details. But unlike other retail experiences where the clothes are the hero and the décor an extension of it, GD's empire is an effortless co-existence. Classy brass installations for accessories, palatial details like pillars, arches in sophisticated wood, mughal inspired frames & huge mirrors, fortified trial section with a dedicated master & sitting space, embroidered sherwanis & bundis in a range of colours - reflect the tale of nostalgia and Indian opulence.
Since its launch all men who have visited are overwhelmed by their experience – not just buying brightly coloured sherwanis but also lingering around long enough for the subtle incense in the air & sufi music to soak in completely. As Ravi mentions that "menswear is a growing industry in India today and men are taking an active interest in how they dress and groom themselves. You no longer see their mothers and wives shopping for them. It's a really exciting time to be in the menswear industry and you have a whole section of the population that's waiting to see what you offer. So, drop in at our studio to look dapper!!'' Check out the all new store at 3, Community Centre, New Friends Colony, New Delhi.
Gargee Designer's
Shop No. 3, 4, 33 & 34, Community Centre,
New Friends Colony, New Delhi 110025
Phone No.: +91-11-2692 2913
Mobile No.:+91-9654404747
E-mail: info@gargee.com
Showroom video: https://www.youtube.com/
Web url: http://gargee.com/
Media Contact
Ravi Gupta
9654404747
info@gargee.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse