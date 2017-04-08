News By Tag
How can Users Upload Photos from iphone to iCloud
Following are the steps to upload photos from iphone to iCloud:
• In the very first step, users must enableiCloud Photo Library
• Users can do this by turning it on from iOS device that is currently running iOS 8.1 or later.
• In the next step, users must open up Settings and tap on iCloud.
• To proceed further with the process, users must tap onPhotos.
• Once this is done, users must turn oniCloud Photo Library.
• This will begin uploading the selected photos from iphone to iCloud
