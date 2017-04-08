Eagle Technology Signs New Client, Farwaniya Hospital, In Middle East

Eagle Technology this week announced they have signed a new client in Kuwait, the Farwaniya Hospital, through a partner in Dubai.

-- Kuwait, Middle East - Eagle Technology, an international leading developer of computerized maintenance management solutions (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) for the worldwide facility and manufacturing market, this week excitedly announced they have signed a new client in Kuwait, the Farwaniya Hospital, through a partner in Dubai.In need of a computerized maintenance system, the hospital approached Unique Computer Systems LLC and Eagle Technology for adding the tech company's Integration Solution "Proteus MMX with Alarm Interface" for BACnet (Building Controls)."Through our partner in Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates, Manish Bhatia Executive Director of Unique Computer Systems LLC, we were able to make this incredible connection with a reputable medical facility in Kuwait," said Harshad Shah, President of Eagle Technology.Already integrated into the hospital's maintenance infrastructure, Eagle's computerized maintenance management system with Proteus Alarm Interface will help organize and track all maintenance activities at the hospital. The PAI system will provide continuous alarm monitoring via a direct interface to Building Automation Systems (BAS) that support the BACnet standard. Benefits of PAI include automatically issuing work orders based on alarms, events, or equipment runtimes.The work orders subsequently define specific tasks and parts required to complete the job in a quick and efficient manner. Work orders can be sent out via e-mail, printer, or directly to a technician's mobile device."Manish has a wealth of expertise and we are pleased to see our collaboration enhance our global presence and that Farwaniya Hospital chose Proteus MMX. Farwaniya Hospital is a valuable addition to our customer base," said Shah.Unique Computer Systems is a full-service multi-disciplined application development and digital communications service provider specializing in design, development, and implementing mobile and web solutions for a range of industries.About Eagle Technology Inc.Since 1986, Eagle Technology has been a leader in development and sale of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS). To date, they have had over 3,000 users in 34 countries, and have developed partnerships with companies like Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Delta Controls, Trane, and Tridium. These partnerships have enabled Eagle Technology to promote, manage, and service customers worldwide.