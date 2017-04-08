News By Tag
Desiclik offers Upto 30% Off on Indian Cloths for Everyone
Desiclik gives up to 30% off in their special offer on Indian apparel for men women and children. Desiclik, an online shopping platform is your local Indian market in USA.
Desiclik brings a truly diversified collection of best quality traditional clothes from India to the West, specializing in outfits for men, women, teens & kids - both boys & girls. Shop from Desiclik and enjoy the discount of 30% on Indian apparels along with free home delivery (on selected items).
It is a one stop online shopping site for Indian ethnic clothes in the USA, offering quality cultural traditional dresses for women, men and kids. They strive to bring to their customers the latest style Indian apparel online and provide personalized customer service all along which results in your ultimate satisfaction.
At desiclik.com you can buy with confidence. If an item you receive is not as described, we will gladly accept returns. The site connects buyers and sellers together by providing them with a platform to promote and sell their merchandise. 100% safe and secure online shopping platform, no credentials are shared with others.
Desiclik provides customers with the best customer service and fast shipping. If you are looking for anything from India, www.DesiClik.com is the place for you.
About the company:
DesiClik.com is a one stop shop for all the Indian commodities. They provide you the facility to buy and sell Indian products online within USA. They revise their products and launch new offers time to time. They offer premium quality merchandise at best price, fast delivery and satisfactory customer service. They also provide the facility of free shipping on selected products.
Contact Details:
Rahul Agarwal,
Marketing Manager
NY, USA (11801)
Email: links@desiclik.com
Phone Number: (516) 495-3374
Website: http://www.desiclik.com/
