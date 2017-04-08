News By Tag
Organic Personal Care Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
The biggest segment in the natural and organic personal care product market is skin care product, followed by hair care and oral care. On the other hand, hair care product segment is anticipated to exhibit fast growth during the forecast period as compared to other segments. Oral care is another important segment of this industry. North America is considered to be the leading market for natural and organic personal care product followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Europe is expected to be the second largest market in terms of demand. Japan is predicted to register the best ever growth in the global organic personal care products market.
Some of the key players in the global Organic Personal Care market are Yves Rocher, WELEDA Inc, The Hain Celestial Group, The Body Shop, Natura Cosméticos S.A, L'Occitane en Provence, L'Oréal Group , Kiehl's, Estee Lauder, Burt's Bee, Bare Escentuals, Aveda Corporation, Arbonne International, Amway and KORRES Group.
Products Covered:
• Hair Care
• Cosmetics
• Skin Care
• Oral care
• Other Products
o Feminine hygiene products
o Deodorants
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
