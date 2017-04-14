 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
April 2017
Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market (2015-2021)- Research Nester

Europe and North America are the biggest market however; Asia-Pacific antimicrobial packaging market is anticipated to showcase highest CAGR of 15.3% during 2015-2021.
 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Antimicrobial packaging is one of the application of active packaging .The especially designed antimicrobial packaging prevents the superficial evolution of bacteria and germs in food by using antimicrobial mediator where the large portion of spillage and contamination occurs. It permits a well ordered release of antimicrobial mediator into the food surface throughout the storage.

The antimicrobial plastic market is anticipated to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% in the coming 5 years to reach 5,978.9 KT by 2021.

Market Segmentation

By Types

Commodity Plastic

High Performance Plastic

Engineering Plastic

By Type of Package Products

On the basis of type of package products the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented as follows:

Plastic Bottles

Food Packaging

Medical Equipment

By End User

On the basis of end user the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented as follows:

Healthcare

Automotive Industry

Building and Construction Industries

FMCG

Waste bins

Consumer Goods

Sportswear sector

Electronic appliances

By Region

Antimicrobial packaging market is further segregated on the region basis as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western And Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Row (Rest Of World)

Growth Drivers and challenges

Lack of proper cold storage/warehouse, rising concern amongst people about keeping good health and hygiene etc. are few of the major factors driving the global antimicrobial packaging market.

Additionally, increase in disposable income, high healthcare cost and rise in communicable diseases through parasites/microorganisms in the food are yet another reason that are expected to lift the demand for antimicrobial packaging market globally.

The major restrain of antimicrobial packaging market is instability in raw material process cost that raises the total cost of the finished product; largely affecting the margin of profit and sale of the manufacturers.

Market Size and Forecast

In 2014, Europe antimicrobial packaging market was valued at USD 125 million and is projected to reach USD 275.2 Million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Mondi group

Amcor Ltd.

LINPAC Packaging

BioCote

Sealed Air

Dunmore

King Plastic Corporation

OPLON

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Market Size and Growth

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)

Rest of World

Segmentation

By Type

By Type Of Package Product

By End User

By Geography

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/antimicrobial-packa...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Page Updated Last on: Apr 14, 2017
