Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market (2015-2021)- Research Nester
Europe and North America are the biggest market however; Asia-Pacific antimicrobial packaging market is anticipated to showcase highest CAGR of 15.3% during 2015-2021.
The antimicrobial plastic market is anticipated to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% in the coming 5 years to reach 5,978.9 KT by 2021.
Market Segmentation
By Types
Commodity Plastic
High Performance Plastic
Engineering Plastic
By Type of Package Products
On the basis of type of package products the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented as follows:
Plastic Bottles
Food Packaging
Medical Equipment
By End User
On the basis of end user the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented as follows:
Healthcare
Automotive Industry
Building and Construction Industries
FMCG
Waste bins
Consumer Goods
Sportswear sector
Electronic appliances
By Region
Antimicrobial packaging market is further segregated on the region basis as follows:
North America
Latin America
Western And Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
MEA (Middle East & Africa)
Row (Rest Of World)
Growth Drivers and challenges
Lack of proper cold storage/warehouse, rising concern amongst people about keeping good health and hygiene etc. are few of the major factors driving the global antimicrobial packaging market.
Additionally, increase in disposable income, high healthcare cost and rise in communicable diseases through parasites/microorganisms in the food are yet another reason that are expected to lift the demand for antimicrobial packaging market globally.
The major restrain of antimicrobial packaging market is instability in raw material process cost that raises the total cost of the finished product; largely affecting the margin of profit and sale of the manufacturers.
Market Size and Forecast
In 2014, Europe antimicrobial packaging market was valued at USD 125 million and is projected to reach USD 275.2 Million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.
Key Players
Mondi group
Amcor Ltd.
LINPAC Packaging
BioCote
Sealed Air
Dunmore
King Plastic Corporation
OPLON
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Market Size and Growth
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)
Rest of World
Segmentation
By Type
By Type Of Package Product
By End User
By Geography
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
