Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market (2015-2021)- Research Nester

Europe and North America are the biggest market however; Asia-Pacific antimicrobial packaging market is anticipated to showcase highest CAGR of 15.3% during 2015-2021.

Antimicrobial packaging is one of the application of active packaging. The especially designed antimicrobial packaging prevents the superficial evolution of bacteria and germs in food by using antimicrobial mediator where the large portion of spillage and contamination occurs. It permits a well ordered release of antimicrobial mediator into the food surface throughout the storage. This is anticipated to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% in the coming 5 years to reach 5,978.9 KT by 2021.

Market Segmentation:

Commodity Plastic
High Performance Plastic
Engineering Plastic

On the basis of type of package products the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented as follows:
Plastic Bottles
Food Packaging
Medical Equipment

On the basis of end user the antimicrobial packaging market is segmented as follows:
Healthcare
Automotive Industry
Building and Construction Industries
FMCG
Waste bins
Consumer Goods
Sportswear sector
Electronic appliances

Antimicrobial packaging market is further segregated on the region basis as follows:
North America
Latin America
Western And Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
MEA (Middle East & Africa)
Row (Rest Of World)

Market Dynamics:

Lack of proper cold storage/warehouse, rising concern amongst people about keeping good health and hygiene etc. are few of the major factors driving the global antimicrobial packaging market.

Additionally, increase in disposable income, high healthcare cost and rise in communicable diseases through parasites/microorganisms in the food are yet another reason that are expected to lift the demand for antimicrobial packaging market globally.

The major restrain is instability in raw material process cost that raises the total cost of the finished product; largely affecting the margin of profit and sale of the manufacturers.

Regional Analysis:

In 2014, Europe antimicrobial packaging market was valued at USD 125 million and is projected to reach USD 275.2 Million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Europe and North America are the biggest market however; Asia-Pacific antimicrobial packaging market is anticipated to showcase highest CAGR of 15.3% during 2015-2021.

Key Players:

Mondi group
Amcor Ltd.
LINPAC Packaging
BioCote
Sealed Air
Dunmore
King Plastic Corporation
OPLON
Over

Report Structure:

Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Market Size and Growth
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)
Western and Eastern Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Western Europe, Russia, Poland, Rest of Eastern Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia)
Rest of World
Segmentation
By Type
By Type Of Package Product
By End User
By Geography
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment