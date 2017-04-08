News By Tag
Columbia Telecommunication Market Likely to Surge at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2016-2021
The research by provides an overview of the telecommunication market in the region of Columbia. The telecom service market in the nation was 2.5% of GDP with a revenue of $7.2 billion in 2016 and is viewed as the fifth largest market in Latin America. Pyramid research expects Columbia to become one of the fastest growing telecom and pay-TV markets with a CAGR of 4% forecasted for 2016-2021, placed behind Mexico, Uruguay and Bolivia.
It is analyzed that, the growth of the telecom and pay-TV market will be assisted by the increased demand for both fixed and mobile data connectivity services along with operators' ongoing investment efforts to roll out 4G/LTE, FTTH and cable networks across the nation. Moreover, the ongoing public initiative to support growth in the fixed and mobile data connectivity segments, such as the Vive Digital Plan II initiative is also seen as a key growth driver
The report also lists the key providers of fixed broadband segment which are as follows:
• Claro
• UNE
• Telefonica
The report highlights that, the providers are increasing their focus on the promotion of double and triple play packages, including different combinations of fixed voice, broadband and pay-TV services. According to the research study, DTH/satellite and IPTV options are a growing trend in Columbia in the coming five years. In the later sections, the research provides a comparison analysis of market size and trends in Columbia. Moreover, Economic, demographic and political context in the region precisely highlighted. Furthermore, in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape with key trends in competition, performance, revenue market share and expected move of the service provider can also be viewed by the readers.
Moreover, the study includes 20 charts and tables for the executive level audience and provides crisp information that enables executives to quickly grasp the emerging trends in the telecommunication and pay-TV markets in Columbia. It is an analyzed report that includes the complete analysis required by the operators, vendors and investors to learn about the telecommunication and pay-TV market in Columbia.
