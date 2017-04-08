 
Bicycle handle silicone rubber mold factory

TAIPEI, Taiwan - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- We make custom molded mold and earplugs molding for new projects.

The new silicone earplug mold projects we make: includes music silicone earplug mold, disco silicone earplug mold, sleep silicone earplug mold, protective earplug, baby earplug, factory earplug, school earplug and lab earplug…etc.

The silicone earplug mold material we use: FDA approved, Non-Toxic, Skin-touchable.

Our service includes : making silicone earplug compression molds and molding, best liquid silicone molding.

Making various colors for fitting customer's need in market.

Highlight: Making colors on such material and such compression silicone earplug mold manufacturing process are never easy in this type of project, a lot of know-how for colors mixing in proper ratio and sustainable performance for its features and using environment, etc.  Intertech has more than 30 years experience in checking all types of silicone earplug mold design for its production availability with customer's designers  Welcome those new silicone earplug mold projects who needs to have a professional mold and molding engineering team to work with you !!!

Welcome contact us now :

intertech@seed.net.tw & mold.factory@msa.hinet.net

http://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com/

Intertech Machinery Inc.

Factory: No. 20, Lane 417, Min-an Rd., Hsin-Chung City, 242, Taipei County, Taiwan.

Tel: 886.2.2833.4646 Fax: 886.2.2833.4700

