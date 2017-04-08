News By Tag
HL Agro to unleash its exclusive Agri-Product cluster at Summer Fancy Food 2017
~Emblazoning an array of Indian Sesame Seeds & Corn Derivative Products~
At Summer Fancy Food Show, HL Agro will be showcasing the choicest range of sesame seeds – Natural White Sesame Seeds, Hulled Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame & Brown Sesame Seeds and elucidate on its applications reiterating the inherent benefits and uses of organic sesame in our daily life and bracing well-being. The new additions to the company product line- corn starch powder, liquid glucose & other corn derivatives will also be trotted out for sampling & review of the prospective customers hailing from the worldwide territories.
Speaking on the occasion, the company director Mr. Akhliseh Sahu said, "SFFS appears to be a promising platform to verge upon our prospective buyers in the real time flocking from every food/beverage buying channel in the U.S. and around the world." "Connecting with the industry peers on services, products and latest developments is yet another prerogative"
As a special service, the visitors can take the opportunity to meet HL Agro representatives in prearranged ten-minute meetings the day before the show is opened. Finally, the event is accompanied by several awards ceremonies.
The Summer Fancy Food Show will take place on 3 days from Sunday, 25 June to Tuesday, 27 June 2017 in New York City.
For arranging a meeting or to get some invitation cards, please contact #HLAgroProducts :info@hlagro.com
About HL Agro:
HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd is the flagbearer of six decades old HL Group of companies headquartered in Kanpur, India. HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. is HACCP & ISO22000:2005 certified industrial entity and the leading exporter of sesame seeds from India.
The processing units at HL Agro are fully automated and well equipped with state of the art technology, imported machinery, Effluent Treatment plants & Anaerobic Digester making it truly the 21st century in its accomplishment. Built on the norms of Good Manufacturing Practices & HACCP guidelines, the plants are capable of processing 22000 MT sesame seeds annually & grinding 300 MT corn daily. HL Agro's sesame seeds processing unit is an SGS certified entity listed with Agricultural and Processed Food products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India Organic, USDA Organic and Export Promotion Council. HL Agro now endeavors to burgeon globally by elevating its product portfolio & embarking on the bulk production of Corn Starch & its derivative products.
Visit us at: https://hlagro.com/
