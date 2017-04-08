 
HL Agro to unleash its exclusive Agri-Product cluster at Summer Fancy Food 2017

~Emblazoning an array of Indian Sesame Seeds & Corn Derivative Products~
 
 
KANPUR, India - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- HL Agro Products, the noted manufacturer & exporter of sesame seeds & corn products is all decked up for the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. The participation in such international food and beverage fairs is a pragmatic attempt of the entity to leverage the global outreach of its product portfolio & garner lucrative business opportunities. Summer Fancy Food Show (SFFS) will open its doors in June 2017 in New York to publicize the latest innovations in the industry and bring together top-notch manufacturers, buyers and thought leaders under one roof. The Summer Fancy Food Show in New York is North America's largest specialty food and beverage event. The food show of this year offer to the exhibitors and to the visitors the coherent and consistent, global offer spanning the entire food industry, presenting processes, ingredients, intermediary and finished products. It unfolds a massive variety of innovative products and due to its interactive character it offers great opportunities to network with industry experts.

At Summer Fancy Food Show, HL Agro will be showcasing the choicest range of sesame seeds – Natural White Sesame Seeds, Hulled Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame & Brown Sesame Seeds and elucidate on its applications reiterating  the inherent benefits and uses of  organic sesame in our daily life and  bracing well-being. The new additions to the company product line- corn starch powder, liquid glucose & other corn derivatives will also be trotted out for sampling & review of the prospective customers hailing from the worldwide territories.

Speaking on the occasion, the company director Mr. Akhliseh Sahu said, "SFFS appears to be a promising platform to verge upon our prospective buyers in the real time flocking from every food/beverage buying channel in the U.S. and around the world." "Connecting with the industry peers on services, products and latest developments is yet another prerogative" he added.

As a special service, the visitors can take the opportunity to meet HL Agro representatives in prearranged ten-minute meetings the day before the show is opened. Finally, the event is accompanied by several awards ceremonies.

The Summer Fancy Food Show will take place on 3 days from Sunday, 25 June to Tuesday, 27 June 2017 in New York City.

For arranging a meeting or to get some invitation cards, please contact #HLAgroProducts :info@hlagro.com

About HL Agro:

HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd is the flagbearer of six decades old HL Group of companies headquartered in Kanpur, India. HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd. is HACCP & ISO22000:2005 certified industrial entity and the leading exporter of sesame seeds from India.

The processing units at HL Agro are fully automated and well equipped with state of the art technology, imported machinery, Effluent Treatment plants & Anaerobic Digester making it truly the 21st century in its accomplishment. Built on the norms of Good Manufacturing Practices & HACCP guidelines, the plants are capable of processing 22000 MT sesame seeds annually & grinding 300 MT corn daily. HL Agro's sesame seeds processing unit is an SGS certified entity listed with Agricultural and Processed Food products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India Organic, USDA Organic and Export Promotion Council. HL Agro now endeavors to burgeon globally by elevating its product portfolio & embarking on the bulk production of Corn Starch & its derivative products.

Visit us at: https://hlagro.com/

HL Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
+919598477312
adeeb.siddiqui@hlagro.com (http://../email-contact.html#12582008)

Adeeb Siddiqui
***@hlagro.com
