Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Industrial Starches Market". The industrial starches market has been segmented on the basis of sources, type, form, application and functionality.

The global industrial starch market has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 111.61 MMT at a CAGR of 4% by 2022 in terms of production volume. Global industrial starch market has witnessed substantial innovation product line and diverse applications. North America dominated the industrial starches market and is projected to reach a volume of 43.92 MMT in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.93% from 2016 to 2022.The industrial starches market has been segmented on the basis of sources, type, form, application and functionality. Industrial starches market by sources includes- corn, wheat, cassava, potato and others. Corn dominates the market and will continue growing at 4.08% CAGR is estimated to reach 58.46 MMT by 2022. Corn starch is widely used as thickens in various soups, sauces, desserts etc.Industrial starches market by type includes- sweeteners, modified and native starch. Sweeteners dominate this market and estimated to reach 57.28 MMT will grow at 4.06% CAGR. Sweeteners are extensively used in dairy products, confectionery, beverages, soups & sauces, infant food, sports nutrition, chewing gum and toothpaste, as well as in the, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries etc.Industrial starches market by form includes- powder, liquid, and gel. Powdered industrial starch dominated this market, is projected to reach 49.4 MMT at a CAGR of 4.0% by 2022. Powdered industrial starch is extensively used in processed food, personal care products etc.Industrial starches market by application includes- food & beverages, non-food application. Industrial starches are highly used in food & beverages this sector will grow at 3.94% CAGR and projected to reach 57.58 MMT. Food & beverages is further sub-segmented into confectionery, processed food, beverages and others. Confectionery is projected to grow at 4.05% CAGR and market volume to reach 18.64 MMT by 2022. Non-food application is further sub-segmented into corrugating & paper making, pharmaceutical, textile, personal care, and others. Corrugation & paper making dominates the market is projected to grow at 4.00% CAGR and to reach volume 17.21 MMT.Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Roquette Frères (France)