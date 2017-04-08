News By Tag
Edupliance Announces Webinar To Discuss Payroll Deductions in 2017
Learn how to make your employee payroll deductions in accordance with the law for both federal and state level.
In payroll, we have a tendency to calculate the gross wages of an employee by meticulously following strict laws on what should be or should not be counted as hours worked and taxable financial gain. We have a tendency to pay the worker their check by the payment methodology that's permissible. When it comes to deducting from the employee's gross wages to achieve the net income, are you also adhering strictly to the rules? Failure to follow the regulations pertaining to employee wage deductions can result in substantial penalties and interest!
The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Dayna Reum, who has been heavily involved in the payroll industry for over 17 years and is a Certified Payroll Professional through the American Payroll Association. She is currently the Payroll Tax and Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc.
Webinar Attendees will learn:
• Benefits Deductions (Before tax and after tax deductions, Cafeteria 125 Deductions)
• Garnishment Deductions (Child support limits and beyond, Federal and State Tax Levies, Creditor Garnishments)
• Taxation (Mandatory taxes versus courtesy taxation)
• Employer Deductions (Overpayments, Advances and Employee Loans, Non- Cash overpayment legality).
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/
About Edupliance
Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-
