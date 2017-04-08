 
News By Tag
* Benefits Deductions
* Garnishment Deductions
* Employer Deductions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hillsboro
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Edupliance Announces Webinar To Discuss Payroll Deductions in 2017

Learn how to make your employee payroll deductions in accordance with the law for both federal and state level.
 
 
Demystifying payroll deductions_small
Demystifying payroll deductions_small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Benefits Deductions
Garnishment Deductions
Employer Deductions

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Hillsboro - Oregon - US

Subject:
Events

HILLSBORO, Ore. - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Edupliance announces webinar titled, "Payroll Deductions Update 2017" that aims to update attendees on the Federal and State rules and regulations that must be complied with when processing payroll deductions. The webinar goes LIVE on Thursday, April 20, from 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM, Eastern Time.

In payroll, we have a tendency to calculate the gross wages of an employee by meticulously following strict laws on what should be or should not be counted as hours worked and taxable financial gain. We have a tendency to pay the worker their check by the payment methodology that's permissible. When it comes to deducting from the employee's gross wages to achieve the net income, are you also adhering strictly to the rules? Failure to follow the regulations pertaining to employee wage deductions can result in substantial penalties and interest!

The 60-minute webinar will be conducted by Dayna Reum, who has been heavily involved in the payroll industry for over 17 years and is a Certified Payroll Professional through the American Payroll Association. She is currently the Payroll Tax and Garnishment Manager at PetSmart Inc.

Webinar Attendees will learn:

• Benefits Deductions (Before tax and after tax deductions, Cafeteria 125 Deductions)
• Garnishment Deductions (Child support limits and beyond, Federal and State Tax Levies, Creditor Garnishments)
• Taxation (Mandatory taxes versus courtesy taxation)
• Employer Deductions (Overpayments, Advances and Employee Loans, Non- Cash overpayment legality).

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/payroll-deductions-201...

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information and compliance training provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD's and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon. For more information, visit www.edupliance.com.

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com

Media Contact
Edupliance
+1-(844) 810-1151
***@edupliance.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edupliance.com Email Verified
Tags:Benefits Deductions, Garnishment Deductions, Employer Deductions
Industry:Human resources
Location:Hillsboro - Oregon - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edupliance PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share