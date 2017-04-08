News By Tag
Parablu Releases BluVault Integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Business
The endpoint data backup solution enhances the enterprise utilization of OneDrive for Business and defends data from ransomware attacks
BluVault has a unique integration with Microsoft's OneDrive for Business offering. It automatically backs up user data from endpoints to their respective OneDrive for Business storage accounts. BluVault works in tandem with Parablu's CASB solution – BluKrypt – which encrypts the data stream using the customer's encryption keys before writing it to the OneDrive cloud - making the security, even more robust. The solution offers a 100% defense from ransomware and other malicious attacks.
The Parablu solution which can be deployed on-premise or hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, can reduce endpoint backup costs by as much as 70% as compared to existing on-premise or cloud based solutions. Existing MS Office 365 customers who already have a One Drive subscription can use the solution without any extra storage cost. The solution is scalable and can effortlessly scale to cover 100,000+ endpoints.
"OneDrive for Business make it easy to manage your work files, share them and collaborate from any device. Parablu enriches OneDrive for Business with customizations for backup, security and scalability enhancing the cloud experience for customers", said Narendra Bhandari, General Manager – Developer Experience and Evangelism, Microsoft India.
Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu, said "Enterprises, at just a fraction of their current cost, can now deploy a solution that gives them 100% protection of their data on endpoints, 100% utilization of their OneDrive for Business subscriptions and 100% scalability across geographies and devices. We are excited to partner with Microsoft and our goal is to significantly expand the reach of both Microsoft Azure and OneDrive for Business globally"
Key features of BluVault (https://www.parablu.com/
· Designed as a "Cloud First" solution
· Total control given to customers over the process of encryption as well as the encryption keys
· Policy driven selection of files/folder to backup
· Linearly scalable
· Scheduled, automatic backups with no user intervention
· Self-service restores
· Defends against ransomware by creating reliable, versioned copies of files that are insulated from actions on the clients
About Parablu
Parablu engineers new-age cloud data protection and management solutions for the digital enterprise. Our advanced Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) based solution protects your enterprise data completely and provides you total control over your data movement. Our suite of products include: BluKrypt, an on-premise CASB that completely secures your critical data on the cloud; BluVault, a powerful and secure data backup solution in the cloud, BluSync, a file sharing and collaboration application;
Contact
Parablu, Inc.
***@parablu.com
