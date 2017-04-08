News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cognitive Ecosystems of 3rd Party Organizations Represents a Huge Opportunity for Cancer Cognitive
"Big data will continue to represent a fast-growing, multimillion-dollar opportunity in several parts of the world for the upcoming years", says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global Cancer Cognitive Computing Market Outlook 2022", one of the potential areas of impact of cognitive computing is the healthcare segment. Some of the major players such as IBM, Cognitiva, and etc., are planning to apply the technology to assist health professionals and individuals formulate personalized and data-informed health decisions. For example, there are several hospitals with oncology divisions across Latin America each of which treat thousands of new cancer patients every year. By applying cognitive computing, physicians and other healthcare professionals could identify treatment options. This could help oncologists to provide cancer patients with individualized healthcare.
Furthermore, Watson helped to power Welltok's personalized health optimization platform through the business partner's ecosystem of Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine. The mobile app of GenieMD coordinates heath information across devices and caregivers, and Best Doctors', new app offers personalized and realtime answers on healthcare. Additionally, a software application has been developed by Deloitte US Innovation group, in collaboration with Audit and Consulting Mergers and Acquisitions practices of Deloitte US. It is helping organizations to save time and money.
The above technology giants such as Cognitiva, IBM, etc., to name some, will establish an ecosystem of third party organizations. The ecosystem will utilize cognitive computing to create a new class of cognitive powered apps, services and business in the region. These ecosystem partners will also join a growing community of startups and established businesses.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse