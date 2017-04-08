News By Tag
The versatile artist Joee the Poet drops his tracks in SoundCloud
Joseph Simpson aka Joee the Poet makes a grand appearance in SoundCloud. The multi-talented young artist has dropped some incredible hip hop tracks for his fans.
Raised in Tennessee, Joee the Poet was immensely passionate towards hip hop music since a lad. Growing up amidst a music environment, he always kept participating at various events and also been nominated as a young artist. By the age of 18 he realized that it was music with which he wants to grow old and gradually came up with his own label 4ever Young Entertainment. His stylishness and signature style in his compositions made him favorite of hip hop fans.
He has dropped back to back smashing tracks in SoundCloud amongst which "Black Smoke', "Flex-Golden"
https://soundcloud.com/
