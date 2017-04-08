The versatile artist Joee the Poet drops his tracks in SoundCloud

Joseph Simpson aka Joee the Poet makes a grand appearance in SoundCloud. The multi-talented young artist has dropped some incredible hip hop tracks for his fans.

-- Music is best healer. For most of it has become an inseparable part of our daily lives. With the advent of internet, listening to music has become an easy matter and music fans can tune to their favorite numbers anytime. Amongst different trending genre, one mainstream music genre that has always been in news for its changing trends is hip hop music. It is claimed as the youth oriented genre for its vibrancy and representation of the cultures that are in vogue. Hip hop music has attained world wide acclaim for its presentation of the different realities within our dominant societal paradigms. Speaking of hip hop music, the name of SoundCloud topples the list for being the pioneering music streaming site that streams diverse styles of hip hop and rap music from aspiring artists all over the world. This spring summer season, SoundCloud site is focusing on a multi-talented artist cum performer Joseph Simpson aka Joee the Poet who has kick-start his music career in SoundCloud.Raised in Tennessee, Joee the Poet was immensely passionate towards hip hop music since a lad. Growing up amidst a music environment, he always kept participating at various events and also been nominated as a young artist. By the age of 18 he realized that it was music with which he wants to grow old and gradually came up with his own label 4ever Young Entertainment. His stylishness and signature style in his compositions made him favorite of hip hop fans.He has dropped back to back smashing tracks in SoundCloud amongst which "Black Smoke', "Flex-Golden", The BLVD", "Cypher Summit" and a few more depicts his perfection and has all the essential elements of hip hop and rap music. Other then hip hop, he has also dropped an R&B and Soul track "Mirrors" which proves his versatility. Listen to his tracks in SoundCloud.