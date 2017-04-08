CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Results to be declared between 19 April 2017 and 21 April 2017

CG Board Class 10th Exam 2017 and CG Board Class 12th Exam 2017 results will be declared between 19 April 2017 and 21 April 2017.

-- As per direct update from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), the CG Board Class 10th Exam 2017 and CG Board Class 12th Exam 2017 results will be declared between 19 April 2017 and 21 April 2017. The CG Board Class 10 began on 10 February, 2017 and ended on 2 March, 2017 while the CG Board Class 12 Exam began on 14 February, 2017 and ended on 9 March, 2017.Over 4, 04,775 and 3, 85,767 students appeared for the CG Board Class 10th and CG Board Class 12th exams respectively. The CG Board officials have said that the CG Board Class 10th and CG Board Class 12th Results 2017 will be out between 19 April 2017 and 21 April 2017. Students can use the following links to check theirCG Board Class 10th and CG Board Class 12th Results 2017 after they have been declared:The exact dates for CG Board Class 10 Exam and CG Board Class 12 Exam Results will be published soon on this website. Keep checking the website regularly for more updates.We wish all the students Best of Luck for their Results!CG Board 10th Result:CG Board 12th Result:http://www.examresults.net/chhattisgarh/chhattisgarh-board-cgbse-12th-result/