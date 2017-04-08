 
Industry News





Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: (2017-2022) – Azoth Analytics

Global Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery.
 
 
DELHI, India - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, on the basis of Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical); By Region (North America, Europe, APAC and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa).

Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open heart surgery because of advanced age and presence of multiple comorbidities. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes. Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to growing number of elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa): (2017-2022)" global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 18.30% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by large number of product approvals and launches, rising geriatric population, rapid adoption in U.S. and growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques.

Among the type of approach, transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the total TAVR market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.

The report titled, "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World), By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and South Africa): (2017-2022)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global transcatheter aortic valve market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transfemoral Approach

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transapical Approach

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transfemoral Approach

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transapical Approach

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market

List of Figures

Figure 1: Heart Valve Problems and Disease Flowchart

Figure 2: Heart Valve Treatment Procedure Flowchart

Figure 3: Major Manufacturers of TAVR Systems and their Products

Figure 4: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 5: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, Forecast, 2017-2022(USD Million)

Figure 6: Global Population Ages 65 and Above, 2012-2016 (% of Total)

Figure 7: Global Diabetic Population, By Region, 2015 (Million)

Figure 8: Global Health Expenditure, 2011-2014 (% of GDP)

Figure 9: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Type of Approach, 2016 (%)

Figure 10: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Type of Approach, 2022 (%)

Figure 11: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transfemoral Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 12: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transfemoral Approach, By Value, 2017-2022 (USD Million)

Figure 13: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transapical Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 14: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transapical Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 15: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Region, 2016 (%)

Figure 16: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Region, 2022 (%)

Figure 17: North America Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 18: North America Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Value, Forecast, 2017-2022 (USD Million)

Figure 19: North America GDP, 2011-2015 (USD Trillion)

Figure 20: North America Healthcare Expenditure, 2011-2014 (% of GDP)

Figure 21: North America TAVR Market: By Type of Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)

Figure 22: North America TAVR Market: By Type of Approach, By Value, 2017-2022 (USD Million)

Figure 23: U.S. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2012-2022 (USD Million)

Figure 24: U.S. Health Expenditure, 2012-2016 (% of GDP)

Figure 25: U.S. Population Ages 65 and above, 2014 and Forecast (Million)

Figure 26: U.S. Age Structure Breakdown, (%)

Figure 27: U.S Health Spending by Type of Service or Product, 2015 (%)

Figure 28: Canada Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2012-2022 (USD Million)

For more Information:

http://azothanalytics.com/report/healthcare-pharma/global...

Subhodeep Sen

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  CS - 55, Third Floor, Ansal Plaza,

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P., India

Mobile: +91-9873426288

Tel: +91-120- 4298235

Mail ID - info@azothanalytics.com

Transcatheter Aortic Valve, Aortic Valve Replacement, Aortic Valve Market
