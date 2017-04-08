News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market: (2017-2022) – Azoth Analytics
Global Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) has been a ground-breaking advancement in the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery.
Although, surgical aortic valve replacement is considered the standard treatment, yet 30% of patients are not considered candidates for traditional open heart surgery because of advanced age and presence of multiple comorbidities. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement offers this population a less invasive treatment option also with better outcomes. Over the recent years, the global TAVR industry has been growing rapidly mainly due to growing number of elderly population, rising awareness about minimally invasive devices, new device approvals and increasing health expenditure in developing countries.
According to Azoth Analytics research report, "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical)
Among the type of approach, transfemoral retrograde is the most common catheter-based approach and is performed in approximately 70% to 80% of the total TAVR cases, globally. Among the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the total TAVR market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about technologically advanced heart valve therapies.
The report titled, "Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Analysis By Type of Approach (Transfemoral and Transapical)
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transfemoral Approach
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transapical Approach
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transfemoral Approach
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market- By Transapical Approach
Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, Singapore, India, Brazil, South Africa (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
• Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market
List of Figures
Figure 1: Heart Valve Problems and Disease Flowchart
Figure 2: Heart Valve Treatment Procedure Flowchart
Figure 3: Major Manufacturers of TAVR Systems and their Products
Figure 4: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)
Figure 5: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, Forecast, 2017-2022(USD Million)
Figure 6: Global Population Ages 65 and Above, 2012-2016 (% of Total)
Figure 7: Global Diabetic Population, By Region, 2015 (Million)
Figure 8: Global Health Expenditure, 2011-2014 (% of GDP)
Figure 9: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Type of Approach, 2016 (%)
Figure 10: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Type of Approach, 2022 (%)
Figure 11: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transfemoral Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)
Figure 12: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transfemoral Approach, By Value, 2017-2022 (USD Million)
Figure 13: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transapical Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)
Figure 14: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Transapical Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)
Figure 15: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Region, 2016 (%)
Figure 16: Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Region, 2022 (%)
Figure 17: North America Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)
Figure 18: North America Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market, By Value, Forecast, 2017-2022 (USD Million)
Figure 19: North America GDP, 2011-2015 (USD Trillion)
Figure 20: North America Healthcare Expenditure, 2011-2014 (% of GDP)
Figure 21: North America TAVR Market: By Type of Approach, By Value, 2012-2016 (USD Million)
Figure 22: North America TAVR Market: By Type of Approach, By Value, 2017-2022 (USD Million)
Figure 23: U.S. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2012-2022 (USD Million)
Figure 24: U.S. Health Expenditure, 2012-2016 (% of GDP)
Figure 25: U.S. Population Ages 65 and above, 2014 and Forecast (Million)
Figure 26: U.S. Age Structure Breakdown, (%)
Figure 27: U.S Health Spending by Type of Service or Product, 2015 (%)
Figure 28: Canada Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, By Value, 2012-2022 (USD Million)
For more Information:
http://azothanalytics.com/
Subhodeep Sen
(Business Development Manager)
Address: CS - 55, Third Floor, Ansal Plaza,
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P., India
Mobile: +91-9873426288
Tel: +91-120- 4298235
Mail ID - info@azothanalytics.com
Contact
Subhodeep Sen
+91-9873426288
info@azothanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse