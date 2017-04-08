Credence Security Enters in to Partnership with CensorNet

CS

--CensorNetthe complete cloud security company, has announced that it has selected Credence Security, a subsidiary of Cognosec AB, and the region's specialty distribution company, as its Value Added Distributor (VAD) for the Middle East, Africa, India and Pakistan regions.Credence Security and CensorNet will work together to offer the cyber security company's advanced cloud security products, including its Unified Security Solution (USS) to enterprises and resellers across the region. The deal further expands CensorNet's global reach, and addresses the growing demand for Cloud security solutions in the Middle East and across Africa. The partnership provides Credence Security with access to a unique Cloud security solution that consolidates point solutions into one easy to manage platform.Commenting on the partnership, Vivian Gevers, Credence Security Managing Director, said, "CensorNet's Unified Security Solution (USS) with its award-winning Cloud application control makes it an ideal security solution and managed service for our value added channel partners. By partnering with CensorNet, we add a critical best-in-class security solution to our existing portfolio and as such are one step closer to delivering on our commitment of offering our partners and enterprises in the region a one-stop-shop for all their security needs."USS is a comprehensive cyber security service that combines modules for the security, monitoring and control of web, email and cloud application across an organizations' network in one single dashboard, meaning that common policies can be easily applied and incidents tracked across different media. USS provides the security and control of an on-premise or endpoint component with the flexibility and mobility of a cloud service. It is the next generation in Email and Web security with Cloud Application Control giving enterprises the power to extend web access policies to Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) initiatives and to monitor and control Shadow IT.Ed Macnair, CensorNet CEO, commented, "Credence Security has two decades of experience delivering IT security technologies to enterprise customers in the Middle East, Africa and the India subcontinent through its strong network of reseller partners and is therefore perfectly placed to promote our security solutions in the region. We are excited to have them join the CensorNet family."