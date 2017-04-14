News By Tag
New Indie Title, Damage Comics, Challenges Gender Constructs in Comic Industry
Start up comic publisher Sketchy Motives has just released the first issue of its freshman title, Damage Comics, on crowdfunding site Kickstarter.
Las Vegas, NV, 4-13-2017 - Start up comic publisher Sketchy Motives has just released the first issue of its freshman title, Damage Comics, on crowdfunding site Kickstarter. Damage Comics was developed as a gender neutral comic book featuring a female protagonist and a gender diverse cast of characters. It's part of Sketchy Motives' larger goal to create titles that are more inclusive and reach a wider audience in an industry that is known to be dominated almost entirely by older white men.
"The big news right now is that Marvel is pulling back on it's earlier initiative to make more titles for women," said Rob Frey, the title's writer. "That's not really news. The entire time I've been alive Marvel, and the rest of the industry, has been trying to target women, and ultimately failing, and through it all women have been telling Marvel exactly what they want. Marvel thinks they want something that is softer and more feminine, more cutesy and cartoonish, and more pink. Or they think they want a pro-feminist political statement about girl power, or they assume all of their female fans are misandristic. All women have ever asked for was to be more evenly represented in superhero comic books, and that women are portrayed in an honest way that doesn't stereotype or sexually objectify them. Women want to be able to read comics without being insulted because of their gender."
Damage Comics is being delivered digitally and is set to have a new issue released every month. Right now the first issue is being given away free to prospective readers, and one year subscriptions can be purchased on the Kickstarter page. The comic is written by Rob Frey and all artwork is by Melissa Lamb.
The URL for Damage Comic's Kickstarter is https://www.kickstarter.com/
Contact:
Sketchy Motives Media Inquiries Email: Media@SketchyMotives.com
Phone: 702-540-4439
Twitter: @Sketchy_Motives Rob Frey (Writer): Rob@SketchyMotives.com Melissa Lamb (Artist): Melissa@SketchyMotives.com Kickstarter:
