News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Memoir of a former Transcendental Meditation teacher
Landing recounts the humorous ups and downs in his life as a TM teacher while working in the movement of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. He explains the events that led up to his kundalini crisis in 1990 at which time he had ecstatic realizations that he was enlightened. Later he painfully became aware that his enlightenment was a grandiose delusion.
A kundalini crisis is an over-whelming mind-body experience that often causes euphoria, excited mental states, grandiose delusions, and over-confidence. Landing asserts that the similarities between delusions, psychotic mania, and kundalini crises are more than a coincidence.
"I had pleasant tingling all over my body when my kundalini crisis began," said Landing. "When I had delusions of being enlightened, I would be so euphoric and so thankful that I would start to cry."
Landing provides an account of his life with a look behind the scenes of the TM organization, advanced training courses, and the TM-Sidhis course. The book also contains an analysis of kundalini, enlightenment, celibacy, gurus, kriyas, speaking in tongues, Pure Awareness, super radiance, and reincarnation.
He provides evidence against the existence of enlightenment. He looks at some of the unflattering characteristics of gurus and labels them as "guru maniacs".
Beginning in 1972 while reading books in college, Landing acquired a desire to reach enlightenment. He then learned TM, went on numerous TM residence courses, practiced the TM-Sidhis program, ate a predominately raw food diet, fasted, detoxed his body, and used self-muscle testing. His spiritual practice took 3 hours per day and included asanas, pranayama, and meditation.
My Enlightenment Delusion is a 36,000-word book that delivers an attack against enlightenment, gurus, spiritual movements, and religions. Landing strikes at the concepts of karma, kundalini, shaktipat, faith, support of nature, devotion to a guru, Pure Awareness, and right action.
Landing's book is available at https://www.amazon.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse