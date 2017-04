Breaking News! A war vet goes on a shooting rampage with no apparent reason, then he shoots himself!

Psychological Thriller/Horror FACE OF EVIL screening at the SILICON BEACH FILM FESTIVAL - April 24th

FOE Poster new small.

Contact

Vito Dinatolo

***@foemovie.com Vito Dinatolo

End

-- After winning Best Horror Feature at the New York City Intl Film Fest last week, once again, FACE OF EVIL has been selected for another great film festival!, screening on, at, at the(at the Howard Hughes Promenade) - address:The movie touches contemporary issues, such as epidemics, terrorism paranoia, big brother conspiracy, vets PTSD and suicides, mass shooting rampages. This is not a conventional horror, as it carries deep and topical messages, without ever losing focus on entertaining, which is why we watch movies. EVIL DEAD meets JACOB'S LADDER, with an extra twist at the end!In the past few months, Face Of Evil (F.O.E.) has screened at the following festivals:Downtown Film Fest Los Angeles (Sept 2016), Los Angeles Independent Film Fest Awards (Nov 2016), Hollywood Independent Moving Picture Film Fest (Nov 2016 - Best Horror Feature and Best Director), Culver City Film Fest (Dec 2016 - Best Horror Feature), New York City International Film Festival (April 2017 - Best Horror Feature), and next is Silicon Beach Film Festival.- Official site - Teaser - http://FOEmovie.com/preview- Official site - Interviews/reviews - http://FOEmovie.com/media- IMDB: http://imdb.com/title/tt3707284- FB page - https://facebook.com/FOEmovie/For more info on schedule and tickets: http://www.nyciff.com/ schedules/face- of-evil Or: https://www.eventbrite.com/ e/silicon-beach- film-festival- ... We hope to see you there. Enjoy the show!