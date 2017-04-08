 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
141312111098

Breaking News! A war vet goes on a shooting rampage with no apparent reason, then he shoots himself!

Psychological Thriller/Horror FACE OF EVIL screening at the SILICON BEACH FILM FESTIVAL - April 24th
 
 
FOE Poster new small.
FOE Poster new small.
 
Listed Under

LOS ANGELES - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- After winning Best Horror Feature at the New York City Intl Film Fest last week, once again, FACE OF EVIL has been selected for another great film festival!

Silicon Beach Film Festival, screening on Monday April 24th, at 10pm, at the Cinemark 18XD (at the Howard Hughes Promenade) - address: 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Face Of Evil (90 min)

"A war vet comes back home but he finds hell, as a mysterious epidemic turns his surprise party into tragedy. The night has just begun"

The movie touches contemporary issues, such as epidemics, terrorism paranoia, big brother conspiracy, vets PTSD and suicides, mass shooting rampages. This is not a conventional horror, as it carries deep and topical messages, without ever losing focus on entertaining, which is why we watch movies. EVIL DEAD meets JACOB'S LADDER, with an extra twist at the end!

In the past few months, Face Of Evil (F.O.E.) has screened at the following festivals:

Downtown Film Fest Los Angeles (Sept 2016), Los Angeles Independent Film Fest Awards (Nov 2016), Hollywood Independent Moving Picture Film Fest (Nov 2016 - Best Horror Feature and Best Director), Culver City Film Fest (Dec 2016 - Best Horror Feature), New York City International Film Festival (April 2017 - Best Horror Feature), and next is Silicon Beach Film Festival.

- Official site - Teaser  - http://FOEmovie.com/preview

- Official site - Interviews/reviews - http://FOEmovie.com/media

- IMDB: http://imdb.com/title/tt3707284

- FB page - https://facebook.com/FOEmovie/

For more info on schedule and tickets: http://www.nyciff.com/schedules/face-of-evil

Or: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silicon-beach-film-festival-...

We hope to see you there. Enjoy the show!

Click to Share