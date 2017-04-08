Bronze maquette of Henry Moore's sculpture Draped Reclining Figure sells for $195,500 at Cottone's

A bronze maquette (or 3-D study) for the sculpture Draped Reclining Figure by Henry Moore (Br., 1898-1986) sailed past its high estimate figure of $150,000 to finish at $195,500 in Cottone Auctions' annual Fine Arts & Antiques Auction, March 25th.