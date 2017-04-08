News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bronze maquette of Henry Moore's sculpture Draped Reclining Figure sells for $195,500 at Cottone's
A bronze maquette (or 3-D study) for the sculpture Draped Reclining Figure by Henry Moore (Br., 1898-1986) sailed past its high estimate figure of $150,000 to finish at $195,500 in Cottone Auctions' annual Fine Arts & Antiques Auction, March 25th.
Henry Moore was born the son of a coal miner but he rose to prominence with his semi-abstract, monumental bronze sculptures that today are located around the world as public works of art. His forms are often abstractions of the human body, typically depicting mother-and-child or reclining figures (Draped Reclining Figure being in the latter). Many are suggestive of the female body.
The maquette was one of many fine items up for bid that came from the Seymour H. Knox Collection out of Buffalo. The collection co-headlined the auction along with items from the Strong Museum in Rochester, the Rochester Museum & Science Center and the Everson Museum in Syracuse (all in New York). Also sold was a major collection from Westbury, N.Y.
Seymour H. Knox, Jr. (American, 1898-1990) was known as "the dean of American art patrons." After graduating from Yale in 1920, he directed several prominent corporations, including Marine Midland Bank, the F.W. Woolworth Company, the New York Central Railroad and the American Steamship Company, all the while dedicating himself to the acquisition of fine art.
Shortly after being elected president of the Buffalo Fine Arts Academy Board in 1938, Mr. Knox and other members of his family provided inaugural donations for the "Room of Contemporary Art" at what is now the Albright-Knox Museum. This resulted in the acquisition of masterworks by Henry Moore, Cezanne, Leger, Matisse, Joan Miro, Modigliani, Picasso and Chaim Soutine.
The Room helped facilitate the museum's acquisition of Draped Reclining Figure, which Moore executed from 1935-1936. It was the first work by the British sculptor to enter the collection of an American art museum. The maquette is the original scale model created by Moore as part of a commission for the Time-Life building in London, where it is now positioned on the roof terrace.
About 150 people attended the auction live, in Cottone Auctions' gallery, while about 2,000 others registered to bid online, via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Fifteen phone lines were kept humming throughout the auction and absentee (or left) bids numbered in the hundreds.
In all 418 lots came up for bid. These included lamps and art glass, decorative arts (including several bronzes), jewelry, Oriental rugs, 20th century design paintings and furnishings, American and European paintings, silver, clocks, Asian items, Native American, Americana and more.
Following are additional highlights from the auction. All prices quoted include a 15 percent buyer's premium.
A highlight of the painting category was a Norman Rockwell work titled Bedtime, which sold for $109,250. The boy pictured on the lap of the woman is the son of John A. Chew. Mr. Chew and Rockwell were neighbors in New Rochelle, N.Y., in the 1920's and had become lifelong friends. During this time, Rockwell would sketch and illustrate advertisements for Mr. Chew's company.
Rockwell had asked to use Mr. Chew and other family members in several paintings over the years, many of which became Saturday Evening Post covers. This particular painting was on the cover of Literary Digest (issue, Vol. 76, No. 13, March 31, 1923). After the painting was completed, Rockwell gave it to Chew as a gift. It has descended in the Chew family ever since.
From lamps and lighting, a Tiffany Studios Greek key lamp with a brownish-green patina, the 22-inch-diameter shade and Roman base both signed Tiffany Studios New York, 33 inches tall, illuminated the room for $89,700; while a Tiffany Studios Dragonfly table lamp with a signed shade showing purple dragonflies with a mottled green and rust-colored background hit $80,500.
An oil on board painting by William Matthew Prior (Am., 1806-1873), titled Portrait of a Young Girl, 24 inches by 20 inches and in excellent condition, housed in the original rosewood frame, rose to $39,675; and an oil on canvas by Joseph Floch (Am./Austrian, 1894-1977), titled Women and Children with an Architectural Background (1958), 40 inches by 29 inches, fetched $37,950.
A monumental 19th century French Napoleon III gilt bronze mantel clock with cherubs and "P. Ltr." movement, 29 ½ inches tall by 34 inches wide, chimed on time for $35,650; and a late 19th century Vernis Marten decorated continental desk with clock, lacquered and hand-painted with gilt bronze mounts, 49 inches tall by 60 inches wide and showing some wear, brought $28,175.
Cottone Auctions' next big auction will be a two-day event on May 19-20, also in the Geneseo gallery. Featured will be art, antiques and clocks. Watch the Cottone website as May approaches.
Cottone Auctions is always seeking quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, call (585) 243-1000; or, you can e-mail them at info@cottoneauctions.com. Cottone Auctions' gallery, at 120 Court Street in Geneseo, N.Y. (zip code: 14454) is located just south of Rochester and east of Buffalo. For directions and all other inquiries call (585) 243-1000.
To learn more about Cottone Auctions and the May 19-20 sale, visit www.cottoneauctions.com.
Contact
Matt Cottone
***@cottoneauctions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse