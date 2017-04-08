Country(s)
Maximum Fantasy Sports Confirms It Is Seeking Buyer
Maximum Fantasy Sports has confirmed that it is seeking a buyer in advance of the 2017 Fantasy Football season.
CHICAGO - April 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Maximum Fantasy Sports ("MFS") (www.maximumfantasysports.com) has decided to seek a buyer to further its offerings into other NFL fantasy football games and, particularly, into additional professional and collegiate sports. Currently, MFS offers full-season, Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Mid-season Fantasy Football Leagues to its customers looking to play in Public fantasy football contests. Full descriptions of these leagues can be found on their website's Public League ruleset. For players that prefer Private leagues, MFS offers Head-to-Head and Total Points leagues in both Redraft and Keeper ("Dynasty") formats with many unique league setting options.
"We have almost covered the gamut in the fantasy football space, leaving only the desire to build Rotisserie Fantasy Football leagues. We would like to expand into other sports but find venture capital is difficult to attain as states still debate over how to handle Daily Fantasy Football contests." said Bill Parsons, President of Maximum Fantasy Sports. MFS is the only company that offers Public leagues that span a month ("4-Week Frenzy leagues") or a half-season that fall outside of DFS regulation but still within fantasy sports regulation. "Our membership and revenue increase every year but we are held back by the inability to explode into other sports. Having a larger acquirer would facilitate that as they could expand from our existing platform. My hope is that they could tie players in across multiple sports via the custom sports social network that we have built as a way to have an immediate pool of players for the new sport offerings and to attract new customers.", added Parsons.
In addition to fantasy football leagues, MFS has built Survivor Pools, Confidence Pools, Pick 'em Pools and Square Pools. The fantasy sports space is crowded with competition and is very top-heavy but MFS offers unique features for each of its game types, notably in its fantasy football league configuration options, that separate it from all other companies currently operating in the space. Having a customizable social network as well as the ability to White Label its product makes MFS a unique product for the right buyer looking to enter the fantasy sports business immediately.
