Tegan Hamilton US glass artist's largest exhibition yet

 
 
COLLINGWOOD, Australia - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Aussie's Art a Heart-stopper

Mornington-born Tegan Hamilton has taken the art world by storm with her incredible glass life-like human organs. The 31 year-old has gained international attention and praise for her unique work, especially in the United States where she currently resides.

Tegan's innovative and ground-breaking methods display human organs in a completely different light. Encased in glass, they appear to have a glow, surreal originality and an exciting new verve.

"I aim to provide a representation of our obsession with collecting, categorizing and preserving the world around us," Hamilton said. "My work is a dialogue about the ongoing acquisition, perpetuation and dissemination of knowledge."

In Melbourne to launch her exhibition "Preservation" from April 21 til May 12 at Cromwell Gallery in Collingwood, Hamilton says she's been humbled by the overwhelming reception to her pieces particularly from the medical industry.

"I've been truly amazed by the number of people that have fallen in love with my work," she said. "Most surprising has been the sheer number of specialists and surgeons that are now collecting my work. And not only them but their wives, husbands, partners and family members who have been in contact with me to purchase one-off hearts, lungs, hands and organs as gifts for them. It's been incredible.

"I am really looking forward to meeting people at the exhibition at Cromwell being able to share my work with them."

Cromwell Gallery owner Keith Murphy has long recognised Tegan's distinctive talent and is also excited about her upcoming exhibition. "Tegan's work is matchless – her skill, vision, concepts and precision are breath-taking," he said. "Once you really look at one of her pieces, you can't look away. She and her work are extraordinary. We are looking forward to a big turn-out that will showcase the productions of this great glass artist. There will be some incredible pieces available."

More information:

Tegan grew up amidst academics, scientists, doctors and those who challenged mediocrity and conventional thinking. Her parents, both lecturers at university always motivated her to do more, be more - and especially to see the world in progressive and original perspectives.

She was drawn intrinsically to both art and science and found that she was able to combine both talents in a most extraordinary way.

When completing her Masters Degree in Fine Arts at Monash University, Tegan used her glass art pieces as substantiation of the theories she was espousing.

Since then her work for the original things she has achieved. By creating human organs and anatomical replicas within glass Tegan has taken the medical world by storm. Before Tegan, 3D models of anatomy always had a clinical and some may say disagreeable impression about them.

Tegan began working with glass since 2004 and completed her Masters of Fine Arts in 2011. She has exhibited throughout Australia and is lauded and celebrated for her originality in places such as the USA, Europe and Asia. She has been featured in Craft Arts International and shortlisted for the Western Australian Art Gallery's Tom Malone Prize, Ranamok Glass Prize, Deakin Contemporary Small Sculpture Prize and The Waterhouse Natural History Prize at the Museum of South Australia.

Her pieces also include lithographs, functional pieces and collaborative efforts.

'Preservation' – the Exhibition

Dates: Friday 21 April 6-9pm - Friday 12 May.

Tegan talk event: Saturday 22 April 12-4pm

Contact:

Amy Collier - Artistic Solutions Group

Cromwell Gallery, 3/29 Cromwell St, Collingwood, Melbourne, Victoria, 3089

M: 0477 003 718

E: amy@artisticsolutionsgroup.com.au

W: www.teganhamilton.com / www.cromwellgallery.com.au
Source:Artistic Solutions Group with Cromwell Gallery
