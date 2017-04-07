News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tim Krieg Awarded FocalPoint Business Coaching's 2017 Campbell Fraser Award For Coaching Excellence
"I am deeply humbled by winning this award", says Tim. "To be recognized with this prestigious award from one of the world's premiere coaching organizations and be in the same company of the other coaches who were recognized previously with this award, represents the pinnacle of my professional career thus far. To have my named etched on an award bearing Campbell Fraser's name within one of Brian Tracy's premiere companies is truly a great honor."
Campbell Fraser is the business and writing partner of worldwide bestselling business author Brian Tracy, founder of FocalPoint. Fraser himself represents patience and excellence in coaching and has had a significant impact on FocalPoint through his creation and support of the company's business reinvention process and materials.
"Tim's clients love him! He is truly an amazing coach, not just for his clients but for those he mentors as well," says Margaret Maclay, FocalPoint's Director of Franchise Onboarding, Certification, Support, & Assessment Centre.
Being a FocalPoint Coach gives me "the opportunity and reality of living out the principle of being a pebble in the pond," says Tim. "By helping my clients reach their fullest potential, I not only get the opportunity to make a difference in their lives and that of their families, I also make a difference through their employment of others and their giving back to their communities. I get to be a small part of their positive contributions toward the well-being of their employees (and their families), their customers (and their families), their suppliers (and their families), the communities that they live and work in and the people, organizations and communities that they support."
With over 34 years of corporate and consulting experience within diverse industries, both for profit and not-for-profit, Tim possess a unique blend of expertise in strategic planning, organization development, performance coaching, change leadership, "upgrading" sales organizations and human resource management. He is actively involved in both professional and civic organizations and is a speaker and presenter on various topics including leadership, effective selling, human resource leadership, talent engagement and organization effectiveness.
To find out more about what Business Coaching can do for you, visit Tim Krieg's FocalPoint Business Coaching Site, http://timkrieg.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
For more info on FocalPoint Business Coaching, visit http://www.focalpointcoaching.com
Contact
Gurjeet Phungura
Nicole Lougheed
***@focalpointcoaching.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse