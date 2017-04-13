News By Tag
Stephanie Chung Receives 2017 Brian Tracy Award for Sales Excellence
One of FocalPoint's marquee awards, the Brian Tracy Award is named for FocalPoint's founder, Brian Tracy and recognizes excellence in the FocalPoint methodology of sales. This award goes to the FocalPoint Coach who exemplifies the use of FocalPoint's professional process, and who has leveraged it to acquire the most clients over the past 12 months.
"Stephanie makes us smile – her energy is infectious, no surprise she is knocking it out of the park. Her clients love her and se do we," says Margaret Maclay, FocalPoint's Director of Franchise Onboarding, Certification, Support, & Assessment Centre.
Stephanie brings more than 25 years of experience in high-ticket sales experience at Fortune 500 companies. From sales to executive leadership roles, Stephanie has developed and crafted her proven tactics and methodologies. She counsels executives, sales professionals and small businesses in a diverse array of strategies and tactics.
"The FocalPoint Coaches are an elite group of smart, established, professionals and to be amongst the best in this group is very gratifying,"
She mentions the Brian Tracy quote "it's not important what you hope, wish, or intend. It's only important what you DO" as an inspiration. "I try to live my life this way on a daily basis because in the end potential means nothing performance means everything."
Are you interested in learning more about Business Coaching and Training? Visit Stephanie Chung's FocalPoint Coach Site, http://www.stephaniechung.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
For more info on FocalPoint Business Coaching, visit http://www.focalpointcoaching.com.
