Tampa Deep Sea Team Wins Again!
Team announces its Sea Lane 2020 Application to be released later this year.
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers has become a staple at the monthly events and was one of the winners once again. This is the third win for the team which was formed to compete in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE and participates in local challenges to raise awareness for the team.
The competition concluded Thursday night at The Doolittle Institute in Ybor City. Teams were required to program a smart phone to receive and display navigational information that a boat pilot could use to navigate near shore in low visibility conditions in day or night. Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers entry was titled Sea Lane 2020 and has also been entered in the HeroX Big Ocean Button Challenge this Fall.
Ed Larson, founder of Tampa Deep-Sea X-plorers said, "We are very pleased to participate in the Openwerx Challenges and of course it's nice to win as well. We would participate in the challenges even if we never won a prize because the challenges are in line with our larger goals and they're great team building exercises."
The next challenge scheduled for June is to develop a high altitude breathing mask for a dog. The competition is open to the public and details can be found at www.sofwerx.org.
