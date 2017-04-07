The Hip Van Winkles Present Gatsby 1920's Night

Dallas band The Hip Van Winkles, a side project of members of The Polyphonic Spree, bring their vintage-themed reinterpretations of modern pop music to Opening Bell Coffee.

Gatsby 1920's Night with The Hip Van Winkles

The Hip Van Winkles

Bach Norwood

The Hip Van Winkles
Bach Norwood

-- Vintage-themed supergrouplive somewhere between Pink Martini and Postmodern Jukebox - between MTV and Nick@Nite, re-interpreting today's popular music with an authentic, toe-tapping charm that has been all but lost in the digital age. A side project of composer David Pierce (Cirque du Horror) and Polyphonic Spree members Bach Norwood and Buffi Jacobs, HVW performs all custom "old-school"arrangements of modern pop music.Swing-dancing Lady Gaga fans and Sinatra-loving Pokémon-hunters are invited to Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas, TX on May 6th, 2017. Ticket link below:The concept is somewhere between Pink Martini and Postmodern Jukebox, re-interpreting today's popular music with an analog authenticity. Co-founder Bach Norwood says, "Our aim is to enhance Dallas culture by bringing together seemingly disparate audiences: Young pop consumers intrigued bymusic being played by real musicians on real instruments, and older generations who lament the demise of quality music in general. We feel there is a hunger today for artisanship and integrity, and to that end, we "make it like they used to."Tickets:Bach Norwood: Bass/Vocals (Polyphonic Spree)Buffi Jacobs: Cello (Polyphonic Spree),Evan Jacobs: Piano (Polyphonic Spree, Midlake)Marion Powers: Vocals (UNT Jazz Singers)Ginny Mac: Accordion/Vocals (Brave Combo, Queen for a Day)David Pierce: Trombone (Cirque du Horror)Dave Monch: Clarinet/Flute/Saxophone (Rikki Derek)Jose Aponte: Drums (Dir. UNT Latin Jazz Ens.)Ben Garnett: Guitar (Texas Floyd -Pink Floyd Tribute)Roni Gan: Violin (Cirque Musica)