The Hip Van Winkles Present Gatsby 1920's Night
Dallas band The Hip Van Winkles, a side project of members of The Polyphonic Spree, bring their vintage-themed reinterpretations of modern pop music to Opening Bell Coffee.
Swing-dancing Lady Gaga fans and Sinatra-loving Pokémon-hunters are invited to Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas, TX on May 6th, 2017. Ticket link below:
The concept is somewhere between Pink Martini and Postmodern Jukebox, re-interpreting today's popular music with an analog authenticity. Co-founder Bach Norwood says, "Our aim is to enhance Dallas culture by bringing together seemingly disparate audiences: Young pop consumers intrigued by their music being played by real musicians on real instruments, and older generations who lament the demise of quality music in general. We feel there is a hunger today for artisanship and integrity, and to that end, we "make it like they used to."
The Hip Van Winkles are:
Bach Norwood: Bass/Vocals (Polyphonic Spree)
Buffi Jacobs: Cello (Polyphonic Spree),
Evan Jacobs: Piano (Polyphonic Spree, Midlake)
Marion Powers: Vocals (UNT Jazz Singers)
Ginny Mac: Accordion/Vocals (Brave Combo, Queen for a Day)
David Pierce: Trombone (Cirque du Horror)
Dave Monch: Clarinet/Flute/
Jose Aponte: Drums (Dir. UNT Latin Jazz Ens.)
Ben Garnett: Guitar (Texas Floyd -Pink Floyd Tribute)
Roni Gan: Violin (Cirque Musica)
