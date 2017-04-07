 
News By Tag
* Dallas
* Polyphonic Spree
* The Hip Van Winkles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

The Hip Van Winkles Present Gatsby 1920's Night

Dallas band The Hip Van Winkles, a side project of members of The Polyphonic Spree, bring their vintage-themed reinterpretations of modern pop music to Opening Bell Coffee.
 
 
Gatsby 1920's Night with The Hip Van Winkles
Gatsby 1920's Night with The Hip Van Winkles
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dallas
Polyphonic Spree
The Hip Van Winkles

Industry:
Music

Location:
Dallas - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

DALLAS - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Vintage-themed supergroup The Hip Van Winkles live somewhere between Pink Martini and Postmodern Jukebox - between MTV and Nick@Nite, re-interpreting today's popular music with an authentic, toe-tapping charm that has been all but lost in the digital age. A side project of composer David Pierce (Cirque du Horror) and Polyphonic Spree members Bach Norwood and Buffi Jacobs, HVW performs all custom "old-school" arrangements of modern pop music.

Swing-dancing Lady Gaga fans and Sinatra-loving Pokémon-hunters are invited to Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas, TX on May 6th, 2017. Ticket link below:

The concept is somewhere between Pink Martini and Postmodern Jukebox, re-interpreting today's popular music with an analog authenticity. Co-founder Bach Norwood says, "Our aim is to enhance Dallas culture by bringing together seemingly disparate audiences: Young pop consumers intrigued by their music being played by real musicians on real instruments, and older generations who lament the demise of quality music in general. We feel there is a hunger today for artisanship and integrity, and to that end, we "make it like they used to."

http://thehipvanwinkles.com

Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-hip-winkles-great-gatsby...

The Hip Van Winkles are:
Bach Norwood: Bass/Vocals (Polyphonic Spree)
Buffi Jacobs: Cello (Polyphonic Spree),
Evan Jacobs: Piano (Polyphonic Spree, Midlake)
Marion Powers: Vocals (UNT Jazz Singers)
Ginny Mac: Accordion/Vocals (Brave Combo, Queen for a Day)
David Pierce: Trombone (Cirque du Horror)
Dave Monch: Clarinet/Flute/Saxophone (Rikki Derek)
Jose Aponte: Drums (Dir. UNT Latin Jazz Ens.)
Ben Garnett: Guitar (Texas Floyd -Pink Floyd Tribute)
Roni Gan: Violin (Cirque Musica)

Contact
The Hip Van Winkles
Bach Norwood
***@thehipvanwinkles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thehipvanwinkles.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share