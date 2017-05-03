 
April 2017





Celebrity Influencer/Cast Member of Growing Up Hip Hop /Model/Host—Andre King's Birthday Gala!

Andre King Celebrates His 30th Birthday With Celebrity Friends and Family!
 
 
ANDRES BIRTHDAY INVITE 4-14-2017
ANDRES BIRTHDAY INVITE 4-14-2017
NEW YORK - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- NEW YORK, NY—New York,Andre King (youngest brother to internationally known/Award Winning Hip Hop Artist/Mogul Swizz Beatz), will be celebrating his birthday with family and "Celebrity" friends Wednesday-May 3rd. King will take over New York during a "Black Tie" affair surely to bring out the "Who's Who" of entertainment.  "Expect lights, cameras and plenty of action" King says.  He continues, "You can count on this evening being packed with my celebrity friends, V. I. P.'s, national influencers, high profile personalities, socialites, models, athletes, music industry's top professionals and much more."  This event will be sold out (standing room only), so buy your tickets now.   Media/Talent: Must RSVP to msjvbush@yahoo.com by 4/28..

When: Wednesday-May 3, 2017.

Where:  Domenico Vacca Club, 15 West 55 Street (corner of 5th Avenue), New York, New York-10022.

Time:  9:00pm—Until.

         # # #

CONTACT INFORMATION

Andre King

Instagram:  @andrekingbrand

Hakim Dubois—Lifestyle Specialist

www.dekadlifestyle.com

hakim@dekadlifestyle.com

Twitter and Instagram:  @dekadlifestyle

Jackie Bush—Public Relations Consultant

G. J. & J. ~A Public Relations Company

www.gjjpublicrelations.com

Twitter and Instagram:  @GJJPR_

msjvbush@yahoo.com

213.924.9204
Source:Andre King Brand
