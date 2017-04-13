The Pink Star Diamond sold for $71.2 Million Dollars!

A huge, internally flawless, 59.60-carat diamond called the "Pink Star" sold for $71.2 million at Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong — the highest price ever for a jewel.

Screen Shot 2017-04-13 at 3.39.49 PM

Media Contact

Raiman Rocks Diamonds

818-224-2222

inquiries@raimanrocks.com Raiman Rocks Diamonds818-224-2222

End

-- The Pink Star diamond lead Sotheby's sale of Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite in Hong Kong on 4 April, 2017. The pink star diamond is the largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Geological Institute of America (GIA).The Pink Star was originally mined in Africa by De Beers in 1999. Meticulously cut by Steinmetz Diamonds over a period of nearly two years - a process in which the 132.50 carat rough was cast in epoxy more than 50 times in order to create models upon which the design team could experiment with different cuts -it was transformed into this spectacular 59.60 carat, fancy vivid pink, internally flawless oval cut gem.Accompanied by GIA report numbered 2175607011, dated 28 April 2016, stating that the diamond is natural, Fancy Vivid Pink Colour, Internally Flawless; together with a diamond type classification report stating that the diamond is determined to be a Type IIa diamond; also accompanied by a letter from GIA stating that this is the largest Flawless or Internally Flawless, Fancy Vivid Pink, Natural Colour, diamond they have ever graded.In the summer of 2003, this amazing gem was exhibited at 'The Splendor of Diamonds' exhibition at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. Displayed in the Winston Gallery alongside the 45.52 carat blue Hope Diamond.On April 4th, 2017, The Pink Star diamond was bought by Chow Tai Fook for $71.2 million at Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong, making it the most valuable diamond sold at auction.The oval, mixed-cut, 59.60-carat, fancy vivid pink, internally flawless diamond went for $1.2 million per carat following a brief bidding broadcast live on the auctioneer's website.