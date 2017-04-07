Summer Marketing Campaign

End

-- 'See Delray Like a Local'Urges Summer Marketing Campaign by theDelray Beach Marketing CooperativeMore Information & Special Hotel Deals are Available at www.delraybeachsummer.com(Delray Beach, FL – April 12, 2017) This summer the Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative is inviting visitors and residents to See Delray Like a Local.The DBMC team, which is responsible for marketing the city, will be launching a summer advertising campaign aimed at bringing in travelers during the somewhat slower summer and shoulder months."Delray Beach has a great beach but our town's nonstop activities and diverse attractions are what separates us from most beach destinations in Florida," says DBMC Executive Director Stephanie Immelman. "Our Beach is just the Beginning!"The See Delray Like a Local promotional campaign will have two phases, both of which stress active engagement. In fact, the campaign will be targeted to bloggers and social media channels to maximize total outreach to upscale, young professionals in Miami, Orlando and the West Coast of Florida, as well as travelers from Canada and the United Kingdom.We Need Input from LocalsLocal residents are encouraged to visit www.DelrayBeachSummer.com and describe their "perfect day in Delray," including morning, afternoon and evening activities, and also submit a photo showing themselves so engaged.Delray Beach Summer CampaignThe collected recommendations and photos will be packaged into a series of print and internet advertisements, eblasts and online postings, including a TripAdvisor co-op campaign, pitching Delray Beach as the perfect spot for a memorable vacation for fun-loving singles, romantic couples or the whole family."Travelers want to know what the locals do," adds Immelman. "While Delray boasts two miles of some of the prettiest beach in Palm Beach County, our beach is really just the beginning. With culture, sports, art, shopping, nightlife and much more, there are many ways in which visitors can enjoy their days and nights in beautiful Delray – just like a local."Based on submissions from locals, ads will spotlight real residents describing how they spend their morning, noon and night, providing insight to visitors on the various ways one can spend a whole day in Delray. After viewing these colorful profiles, it is obvious the city has a lot more to offer than one can experience in a single day."To support the summer ad campaign, local hotels are now offering great deals and summer specials that will allow visitors to stay longer and do more," adds Immelman. "In fact, these hotel specials will be updated throughout the summer so travelers will be able to find great rates through September."For more information on the campaign and a current list of hotel specials this summer, please visit www.delraybeachsummer.com.About the Delray Beach Marketing CooperativeThe Delray Beach Marketing Cooperative (DBMC) is a partnership between the City of Delray Beach, the Community Redevelopment Agency and the Greater Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce. The DBMC's mission is to attract people to the City, create a positive image and increase awareness of Delray Beach for a positive economic impact through Destination Marketing, marketing programs, special events and community collaboration. For more information, please contact DBMC at 561-278-0424 or visit www.VisitDelrayBeach.org.Available for Interview:Stephanie ImmelmanDelray Beach Marketing Cooperative561-278-0424simmelman@delraybeach.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net